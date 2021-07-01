A Fulton County election takeover by Georgia State may have prompted Georgia SOS Brad Raffensperger to consider this move. The county has been full of controversy in the US 2020 Elections, as the result were suspiciously skewed to Joe Biden.

Election return counting issues finally have embattled Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger saying "enough is enough," adding he "is tired of it," as he plans to have Fulton County elections be taken over by the state of Georgia.

He's had enough!

The Georgia SOS has told all the election troubles in the county has got to end, he's had enough according to Just the News last Wednesday. Remarking that it was not just him, but everyone else in 158 counties affected by electoral irregularities in Fulton in particular.

Raffensperger said that in effect, the new law just passed which is Senate Bill 202 which gives the state election board new powers. One of these is to take control if needed of any problematic counties, especially when it comes to electoral matters, reported Newsmax.

During the interview, he was asked if taking over the county election will be his next move. Problems related to elections have plagued the county, which arbitrarily changed the rules during the 2020 elections. The answer was yes to the interviewers' questions.

More details

Overall, SB 202 will give the state election board the power to clean up all the counties which cannot get their act together. An election takeover by Georgia State includes the election director can be booted out and fix problems to elections.

Read Also: Michigan Voters File Lawsuit To Cast Out 1.2 Million Ballots From Three Counties

Raffensperger is determined to have a takeover of Fulton as the question was repeated again.

One of his suggestions is to fire all the top election officials who did not deliver orderly election, the county kept its silence over the issue.

This was passed as part of Georgia's new election integrity reforms, for cleaner and safer elections.

During Midterms in 2022, this bill will be in place. This law was passed as Georgia's new election integrity reforms, which will be put into full effect for the 2022 midterm elections.

Carter Jones, Raffensperger's chosen election monitor, recently submitted a 29-page assessment about the Atlanta tallying facility, that the Trump campaign has slammed before for irregularities.

The Georgia SOS was all mismanagement and added there was no illegality or ballot stuffing. They said that everything was done incorrectly, resulting in doubts from the voters which lead to conspiracy theories, as he called it. He also stressed that problem needs fixing in Fulton, noted WBAP.

Biden is very mistaken

A reaction to the SB202, the president attacked the bill and filed a lawsuit via the Justice Department with fears of the federal government allowing the democrats to get away with cheating.

The DOJ case says minorities cannot vote because of ID laws. It is allowing the democrats to cheat, not defending voting rights.

It has been an ongoing assault by liberals and progressives in the DOJ for years while trying to prevent reforms. Raffensperger added that ID laws have been in place for years, it did lower turnout as claimed by Democrats.

Related article: Election Anomaly: Georgia Election Audit Traces 3,309 Uncounted Ballots in 2 Counties

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.