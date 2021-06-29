Following last week's shocking court hearing, Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn has spoken out in support of the pop singer.

Fans of Britney Spears chastised the former Nickelodeon star for failing to issue a public statement in response to Britney's dramatic testimony about her prolonged conservatorship, which Britney described as "abusive." The Zoey 101 star, however, broke her silence on Monday, addressing critics who said she was partly to blame for her sister's present situation.

Britney Spears' younger sister backfires

Jamie Lynn Spears posted an emotional video on Instagram stating: "I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do."

According to the Washington Examiner, the younger Spears claimed that she decided to solely engage in Britney's life as her sister. She also stated that she has nothing to gain or lose in either circumstance because she is unaffected by the issue.

Referring to claims that she benefited financially from Britney Spears' conservatorship, Jamie Lynn said, "I've worked since I was 9 years old. I've paid my own freaking bills since I was 10 years old." The youngest Spears sister alienated herself from the rest of the family, some of whom have been accused of abusing Britney Spears.

Britney Spears stated during her testimony before the judge that she wanted to choose her lawyer. Other shocking allegations made by Spears, such as being compelled to use birth control, being forbidden from marrying, and being forced to perform for the conservatorship even when she is sick, have heightened scrutiny of her family members, including her sister.

Britney Spears also demanded an end to the 13-year conservatorship that has ruled over her daily life and estimated $60 million inheritance. The court-ordered arrangement, which has been in the hands of her father and others since Spears' mental health crisis in 2008, has done far more harm than good, she claimed at the hearing in Los Angeles.

Conservatorships are commonly thought of as a protection for individuals who are seriously mentally ill. Many have claimed, however, that Britney Spears' ability to perform throughout the previous decade demonstrated mental competence.

James Spears, the father of Britney Spears, has been the conservator of Britney's estate since 2008. Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears' caregiver, briefly took over the singer's personal affairs in 2019 after the older Spears stepped back due to health concerns. Later, Britney Spears asked for the change to be made permanent.

Read Also: Prince Harry, Prince William Reportedly Quarrel at Prince Philip's Funeral; Will Not Offer Olive Branch to Each Other

Jamie Lynn Spears' co-stars support Britney

Actors from the famous Nickelodeon series - in which Jamie Lynn Spears appeared - have spoken out in favor of the Britney as the reaction against Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, intensifies. On Instagram Story, Paul Butcher, 27, who portrayed Jamie Lynn's younger brother Dustin in the show, pleaded for Britney to be free to "live the life she wants to live."

In the public view, Britney and Jamie Lynn have always been supportive of each other, and insiders claim that this is still the case behind closed doors. Jamie Lynn Spears is "extremely protective of Britney and has always been fiercely devoted," according to a source who told E! News. Britney trusts Jamie Lynn and can talk to her about anything, and they've always been close and able to laugh together," as per the insider.

Jamie Lynn's co-stars on Zoey 101 have also come out, expressing their complete support for Britney. Jamie Lynn waited nearly a week to speak out about the issue; her husband Jamie Watson stepped out on Friday in support of Britney's family members.

A Change.org petition urging Jamie Lynn's removal from Netflix's Sweet Magnolias is gaining traction. The petition's initial objective was 1,500 signatures. The target has been raised to 2,500 signatures now that there are over 1,750, The Sun reported.

Related Article: Britney Spears Demands End of 13-Year 'Abusive' Conservatorship; Justin Timberlake and Others Voice Support



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.