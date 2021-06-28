Princes William and Harry will not extend an olive branch to one another before the unveiling of a statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, a pal reveals. However, for the poignant occasion on July 1 at Kensington Palace, Princess Diana's sons are expected to put aside their disagreements.

Harry's spokesperson said that the Duke had arrived "safely" to Frogmore Cottage, which is near to the Queen's Windsor Castle home. Despite being in the same nation at the same time, joint friends of both siblings do not believe they will be able to heal their gap, the Sunday Times reported.

The Princes are expected to set aside their disagreements

Another source expressed concern, "it will be impossible to disassociate the statue from the event, which is already filled with all sorts of unpleasant baggage." On the big day, however, everything will be lovely, there will be no evidence of lingering tensions between the fighting brothers, said one friend.

The Duke of Sussex recently stated that coming to London following Diana's death was a "trigger" for him while tackling his traumas in an on-screen therapy session. The prince acknowledged in the documentary, The Me You Can't See, that being in the capital gives him a hollow empty feeling of nervousness and that he feels hunted and helpless when there.

It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tumultuous two-hour CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the prince made a reference to his relationship with William amid allegations the siblings had feuded over Brexit. On his first journey back home since his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral ten weeks ago, Prince Harry returned in time to serve out his amber list quarantine at his former Windsor residence before the ceremony.

Following Harry and Meghan's wedding, the Queen presented them with Frogmore Cottage. However, they sold the home after abruptly leaving frontline royal responsibilities and relocating to the United States.

Per Daily Mail, the Diana statue was commissioned to commemorate Princess Diana's positive effect in the UK and throughout the globe on the 20th anniversary of her death. It will be unveiled in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden on July 1, 2021, to commemorate The Princess's 60th birthday.

The statue was revealed two years ago on the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, and it is one of their few surviving joint endeavors following a rift between the brothers and Harry's departure to the United States. Ian Rank-Broadley, the statue's sculptor, is most known for his depiction of the Queen, which has featured on all UK and Commonwealth coins since 1998.

Read Also: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reportedly Receive Funds From Prince Charles Despite Claiming They Were Financially Cut Off

Prince William, Harry allegedly argued during Prince Philip's funeral

During Prince Philip's funeral in April, Prince William and Prince Harry allegedly had an intense quarrel. As Harry traveled in from the United States after his grandfather died, British historian and biographer Robert Lacey wrote about the reported fight between the brothers.

William and Harry fought inside St George's Chapel only minutes after cameras caught them talking outside, claims Lacey. The royal biographer added that the two brothers and their father, Prince Charles, did not have a family meeting.

Instead, after finishing their meetings, Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly returned home. The funeral for Prince Philip took place on April 17, 2021, eight days after he died at the age of 99.

Due to travel concerns related to her pregnancy, Meghan Markle was unable to attend the funeral. She was in the third trimester with Lilibet at the time. According to Fox News, Meghan did watch the broadcast ceremony from the California home she shares with Prince Harry.

According to Lacey, the rift began when Prince William expressed worries about his younger brother's relationship progressing at such a rapid pace and then exacerbated after bullying charges were leveled against Meghan by a senior palace aide.

Related Article: Prince William Had Bitter Argument With Harry, Calls Meghan Markle "That Bloody Woman," After Bullying Claims, Royal Expert Reveals

@YouTube

Related Article: Prince William Had Bitter Argument With Harry, Calls Meghan Markle "That Bloody Woman," After Bullying Claims, Royal Expert Reveals



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.