After being driven over and dragged by a fleeing car, an Arkansas police officer was declared dead on Saturday. Officer Kevin Apple was approaching a motorist in Benton County at roughly noon when a suspect struck a patrol car and ran over the law enforcement officer.

Shawna Rhae Cash, 22, and Elijah Anadoloza Sr., 18, have both been detained, with one facing capital murder charges and the other facing attempted capital murder charges. During the encounter, an onsite officer fired at the Jeep, which was alleged to be inhabited by Cash and Anadoloza; but the vehicle fled.

Arkansas police officer dies after approaching a driver

Multiple units pursued the car until the two were arrested miles away. The officer's death caught the attention of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who ordered all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff in Apple's honor, Arkansas Online reported.

The Pea Ridge Police Department wrote in a Facebook post, "Our hearts are filled with sorrow and despair from the loss of our brother. Kevin was so important to us and will forever be missed. We feel the love and prayers from everyone."

Apple, a 23-year veteran of the police, and colleague officer Brian Stamps had responded to a tip about a blue Jeep being seen in connection with a recent property crime. They saw one that fit the description at a White Oak Lake, Arkansas, convenience store and gas station and decided to box it in with their vehicles before speaking with the driver at 12:09 p.m., reported Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

When Apple approached the driver to talk with him, the Jeep allegedly struck the police cars, ran over, and dragged Apple as it drove away. One suspect attempted to flee the arresting police but was apprehended in a neighboring trailer.

One suspect has previous criminal records

According to online court records, Cash has a criminal record in Arkansas dating back to 2018, when she pled guilty to a drug possession charge. In 2019, she pled guilty again to another drug possession charge as well as burglary and theft counts. She was detained for drug possession in late 2019, and she was charged with property theft and credit card fraud in early 2020, after being arrested twice for theft earlier this year.

On Saturday night, a candlelight vigil was held in Pea Ridge for Apple. Per Daily Mail, Apple's remains were carried from the Benton County Coroner's Office to the Arkansas State Crime Lab on Sunday morning, with law enforcement officials from all around the area participating in the procession. Dozens of police cars lined up in Bentonville for the funeral procession of the fallen officer.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered flags at half in tribute to Apple, who worked with the Pea Ridge department for three years. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also expressed her condolences.

