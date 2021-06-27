This week, experts warned against the implications of the delta variant of COVID-19. In politics, President Biden said that he and senators from both sides of the aisle have reached an infrastructure deal, only to get blasted by key Republicans later on. Meanwhile, Britney asks the court to end her 13-year conservatorship.

WHO asks fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks

The World Health Organization (WHO) is urging fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks because of the delta variant, a mutation of the COVID-19 virus that is reportedly more transmissible and virulent. As reported in CNBC, Mariangela Simao, a WHO official, said that people should not be complacent because they are fully vaccinated. It is still important to practice safety protocols like mask-wearing and social distancing.

Trudeau says the Pope should apologize for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools abuse on Canadian soil

Axios reports that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he spoke directly with Pope Francis to signify the importance of an apology made on Canadian soil over the Church's role in the abuses experienced by indigenous Canadians. Trudeau's statement came at the heels of the discovery of 751 people, mostly indigenous children, in unmarked graves at a former boarding school in Saskatchewan, a province of Canada.

Britney Spears wants to end her long-running conservatorship

After 13 years of being under a conservatorship run by her father, Britney Spears broke her silence when she asked for her freedom in court. A Los Angeles judge heard her testimony in which she described her experiences, including being losing access to her money and passport. She also detailed being forbidden to marry her boyfriend and to remove her IUD to have another baby. As per CBS Los Angeles via MSN, Spears said, "The only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking."

Supreme Court says that a cheerleader's First Amendment rights were violated when she was punished for a rant made on Snapchat

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court said that Brandi Levy, a teen cheerleader punished for posting a message with a swear word on Snapchat, had her First Amendment rights violated when she was disciplined for an act made off-campus. The Supreme Court noted that social media posts are protected speech, but also ruled that some student speech can be regulated by the school, such as threats or bullying towards classmates or teachers.

Biden announces a bipartisan arrangement on his signature infrastructure plan then encounters criticism from key GOP senators.

Just one day after President Joe Biden announced that he and a bipartisan group of senators came to an agreement on the infrastructure package, some Republican senators, including Sen. Graham, said that they will not support it. Their objection centers around Biden's statement that he will not sign the measure if it is not tied to a separate package that will fund his other key priorities. The proposed infrastructure bill had a $1.2 trillion plan aimed at infrastructure items like roads and bridges. However, Biden said that it had to be in "tandem" with a second package worth $6 trillion dollars that focuses on "human infrastructure" items like child care and housing. The White House later tried to walk back on his comments, saying that it was not meant to be a threat.

