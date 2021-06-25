Prince Harry's statements in an interview with Oprah earlier this year that claimed his family had "cut him off financially" in the first quarter of 2020 drew a lot of attention. However, officials working for Prince Charles have just told journalists information about the financial arrangements surrounding the Sussexes' departure from royal life, claiming that the Prince of Wales promptly funded them with a significant sum.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have £4.4 million ($6.1 million), allocated to their activities, according to the Prince of Wales' annual review. Before the funds ceased, it was unclear how much of the amount Harry received.

Prince Harry receives 'substantial sum' from Prince Charles

While trying to negotiate his exit from the royal family in winter 2019, Prince Harry told Oprah how Prince Charles stopped receiving his calls. In a podcast interview, he also claimed to be suffering from "genetic pain" as a result of his upbringing, implying that his father's childhood with the Queen and Prince Philip may have affected him, as per Newsweek via MSN.

The most recent details were revealed when the royal family released its annual accounts for the fiscal year in March 2021. Prince Charles' household also released a yearly evaluation that presents how he has spent his income from the Duchy of Cornwall, in addition to the Sovereign Grant report, released by Buckingham Palace.

In terms of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spending in the previous financial year, a senior Clarence House spokesperson said Prince Charles set aside a significant sum to help them achieve financial independence. According to the spokesman, this financing stopped in the summer of last year.

Meghan and Harry slam report about Prince Charles' cash support

Despite leaving the monarchy at the end of March last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still recorded as having received money from Charles' Duchy of Cornwall revenue. After the Sussexes ceased to be senior royals, the financing bill - as well as other expenses such as Prince Charles' capital spending and transfer to reserves - fell by about £1.2 ($1.67) million in the financial year.

"I wouldn't acknowledge that they are dramatically different. All I can tell you are the facts," the Clarence House spokesman said when asked about the disparity over the Duke of Sussex's statement.

The Sussex spokesman claimed that there was no time difference and that Harry was referring to the first quarter of the UK's fiscal reporting cycle, which runs from April to July. The couple's departure from the working royal family was termed as "a source of enormous sadness to the family" by a Clarence House spokesperson.

Harry and Meghan signed multi-million-pound deals with Netflix and Spotify, and the duke told Oprah Winfrey that he did so to ensure his financial security. He stated he had the £7 ($9.75) million Diana left him and that "without that, we would not have been able to do this."

The Harry's and Markle's combined wealth was believed to be £18 million pre-Megxit, but their high-profile acquisitions will have significantly increased it, The Independent reported.

The data were not broken out in-depth in the report, and royal officials refused to elaborate. Despite leaving the monarchy at the end of March last year, the independently audited records show that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still recorded as receiving money from Prince Charles' Duchy of Cornwall income.

The couple moved to Canada first, then to California, where they acquired an £11 ($15.32) million family house in Montecito despite their apparent distress. They have also established the Archewell Foundation and their film and audio firm.

The investigation into claims of bullying against Meghan is still ongoing, according to Buckingham Palace. However, Meghan refuted the claims. The Palace insisted that no public funds were being used to finance the review, but would say where the funds were coming from.

As a result of the pandemic, Prince Charles' yearly revenue from the Duchy of Cornwall earnings decreased to £20.4 ($28.41) million this year, a loss of £1.8 ($2.51) million or 8%, according to the Clarence House records. The Prince also voluntarily increased his tax payment by 3%, from £4.86 ($6.77) million to £5.02 ($6.99) million, as per Daily Mail.

