Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said more than one member of the royal family expressed concerns about their son's skin color before he was born. They claimed that the family was "unsympathetic" when they communicated their worries. These new claims against Prince Harry's family come from the couple's journalist friend, Omid Scobie, who spoke at the Foreign Press Association in London on Friday, citing allegations from other journalists in attendance.

Scobie also stated that the Duchess of Sussex intends to return to the UK with her husband next summer to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, but that she has no plans to go this month due to the birth of their daughter Lilibet. The Sussexes' preferred royal reporter made additional explosive claims about the Queen and Prince William, including racism and unconscious bias towards Meghan Markle in the family.

The news comes on the same day that Kate convened a panel of experts at the London School of Economics to discuss the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood's inaugural report. However, it is unclear when either of the two incidents was planned. More than one member of the royal family raised worries about their son's skin color before he was born, said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Daily Mail reported.

The journalist was unable to confirm the so-called royal racist

Scobie, who wrote "Finding Freedom," said, "There was one conversation that took place that affected them massively, when it came to someone within the royal family sharing concerns over the color of Archie's skin."

Per Mercury News, other journalists derided Meghan Markle's friend sometimes for acting like the couple's spokesperson. Meanwhile, Scobie said he was unable to confirm the identity of the royal racist or racists. Still, he noted that the identity could be a public interest if that is a future "head of state," giving a clue of either Prince William or Prince Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of worsening the rift between them and the royal family by airing their grievances on Oprah Winfrey. They further claimed during the two-hour interview that the royal establishment neglected to protect Meghan against harsh tabloid treatment and was cruelly insensitive to her suicidal despair when pregnant with Archie and residing in the UK.

The racist allegations led Harry's older brother, Prince William, to depart from the family's policy of never directly responding to adverse reports. The second-in-line to the throne remarked at an event a few days after the Winfrey interview, "We are very much not a racist family."

Scobie slams Queen's reaction over Sussexes' Oprah interview

In a statement, the Queen also addressed the allegations of racism, stating that such matters were taken extremely seriously and would be resolved privately within the family.

Scobie responded harshly to the Queen's comment, claiming that she was "cleverly" avoiding the allegation by neglecting to denounce racism in any way. Scobie's remarks are expected to generate more controversy around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as their feud with the royal family, just before Harry is set to visit the United Kingdom on July 1.

According to the journalist, Meghan reportedly expressed a strong desire to support her husband when he goes to the UK to dedicate a statue to his late mother. Markle announced yesterday that she would stay in the United States with her newborn daughter Lilibet, while Harry will remain at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. It's been speculated that he might bring Archie along on the trip, as per The Sun.

