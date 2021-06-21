Prince Charles' plan to slim down the monarchy when he becomes King may result in Prince Harry's son Archie never becoming a prince. There has been much speculation as to why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie would not be referred to as a prince, and his younger sister Lilibet Diana would not be referred to as a princess.

Despite rumors that when their grandfather Charles becomes King, he will allow the title to be added, it appears that will not be the case. According to reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were informed by Prince Charles that Archie would not be made a prince right before their explosive interview with Oprah.

Prince Charles plans to lower costs for Royals

Sources said this might explain why the Duchess of Sussex made such incendiary accusations against the firm during the shooting, given the matter was very fresh at the time. Prince Charles is said to have stated that when he becomes King, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle's two-year-old son, would not be at the forefront of the Royal Family.

Archie has the right to be a prince since he is the sovereign's grandson. But the Prince of Wales has informed top Royals of his plans to reduce the number of family members who work.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Charles informed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that he would make changes to important legal documents to ensure that Archie does not receive the title he was formerly entitled to. Insiders now believe that this is the cause for the Sussexes' negative remarks and allegations during their Oprah interview.

Following the revelations, it was clear that Meghan referred to the hidden knowledge that Archie would never become a prince, even if Prince Charles is still King. The Duchess of Sussex also said that she and Prince Harry had discussed their unborn son's skin color and what that might imply or look like with a "family" member.

However, the 39-year-old refused to identify who started the discussions, claiming that doing so would be "destructive" to them. The decision comes after months of tense secret talks, and it has sparked a furious feud between Prince Harry and his relatives.

"Harry and Meghan were told Archie would never be a prince, even when Charles became King," a source repeatedly said, as per The Sun. In Letters Patent of November 20, 1917, the present regulations for Royal titles were established, allowing the title of prince and princess to be offered to specific relatives.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son, can choose to be a prince

According to a royal expert, Archie may be allowed to wait until he is 18 before deciding if he wants to be a prince. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might follow the Earl's footsteps, and Countess of Wessex said royal biographer Robert Lacey.

It comes following claims that legal documents will be changed to prevent Archie from becoming a prince, a title often given to the monarch's grandchildren. Prince Charles is alleged to be concerned that the public is becoming less willing to finance the lifestyles of other royals, and he has had a falling out with his younger brother Andrew about plans to shrink the monarchy.

Sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who left the forefront of the royal family last year to go to the United States, have previously stated that they anticipate Archie to be titled a prince when Charles proceeds to the throne. They were reportedly taken aback when they learned that Harry's father would change the Letters Patent to deny Archie the title, as per Mirror.

