Kim Kardashian said she wishes she had never married Kris Humphries at her family's explosive reunion special on Thursday. Kardashian stated she had second thoughts about her 72-day marriage to Kris and that her mother approached her the night before the wedding and warned her it wasn't too late to back out.

On The Final Curtain, a show hosted by Andy Cohen, that followed the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians after 20 seasons, Kim Kardashian stated she wishes she did not marry Humphries. However, she understood that she would be forever known as the runaway bride and that it would be a big joke to others.

Kardashian tells her regret of marrying Kris Humphries

Andy questioned if she went through with the wedding primarily because of the show. Kim affirmed that she felt pressured at the time and didn't want to let anyone down. But Kim Kardashian admitted that she realized it wasn't going to work out when they arrived in Italy for their honeymoon.

The Skims owner reflected on her decision and realized that she made a mistake. When Andy asked Kim when she realized she had to break up with Kris, she claimed it was when he walked into their hotel room wearing his size 17 shoes.

The reality star stated that she regrets how she ended her relationship with Kris Humphries. She claimed she did it in the worst possible way since she couldn't manage it at the time, as per Daily Mail.

Kim Kardashian denies she's dating Van Jones

Kim Kardashian has been the subject of dating rumors since announcing her divorce from Kanye West. She has been linked to CNN anchor Van Jones and Colombian singer Maluma. While she didn't deny that she's dating - Kanye has publicly moved on with Irina Shayk - she did dismiss those particular pairings.

Kardashian laughed and said Van Jones texted her and said this rumor has gotten him so many dates, and he was grateful, ET reported. The KUWTK star noted that she only met Maluma a few times in Miami, and he is "such a nice guy." Kim Kardashian confessed that she had changed a lot since she met Kanye West and what she's looking for in a relationship has changed as well.

Kim Kardashian granted a restraining order against another stalker

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian claims a man has been "stalking" her less than a week after it was reported that she filed for a restraining order. According to the most recent update, Kardashian was granted legal protection against a stalker named Nicholas Constanza, who reportedly mailed Kardashian a package containing an engagement ring and a packet of Plan B - the emergency contraceptive pill.

This comes less than a month after Kardashian successfully obtained a restraining order against another man named Charles Zelenoff. According to court records TMZ obtained, Kardashian's security discovered the gift from Constanza on June 3.

Kardashian's security team acknowledged at the time that the gift was given by someone who had previously turned up at her home. The first time was in February, the same month that news of her and Kanye West's divorce became public.

According to court documents, Constanza had previously turned up to Kardashian's gated neighborhood and informed her guards that he was going to pick her up for dinner.

Kardashian's lawyer, Shawn Holley, filed a court document alleging that the man visited her home twice. The second incident was in May.

Kardashian claims Constanza has harassed her online, posting fake marriage documents and disturbing messages about her on social media. A court agreed with Kardashian's fears and granted the mother-of-three a temporary restraining order against her alleged stalker.

