Kanye West was spotted with 35-year-old model Irina Shayk yesterday, after whisking her away for a "romantic retreat" in Provence, south of France, in honor of his 44th birthday, leaving ex-wife Kim Kardashian "blinded and hurt."

They were seen flying back to New Jersey on a private jet after the vacation, which occurred after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye in February.

It verifies Kanye's romance with Irina - but the hook-up has left Kim, 40, surprised and saddened, especially because it took place in her and her ex's "special place."

Kardashian not bothered about West, Shayk romance

Last year, the pair went through a rocky moment in their marriage, during which Kanye West revealed personal information about his family in a series of Twitter outbursts. Kardashian filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kardashian's divorce with West is her third in as many years. She was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and Kris Humphries for 72 days before divorcing him in 2011. Kardashian is "doing great," a source told PEOPLE, nearly four months after her split from West.

West has moved on with Irina Shayk. The model, 35, and her ex-husband Bradley Cooper has a 4-year-old daughter named Lea. After four years together, Shayk and Cooper called it quits in 2019. Kardashian has known about West's new romance with Shayk for weeks, and it doesn't bother Kim Kardashian, said a source who told PEOPLE on Thursday.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are dating

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have confirmed speculations of a new romance following his divorce from wife Kim Kardashian. In exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Kanye can be seen having a romantic stroll with Irina, 35, in Provence, France, where they are staying at Villa La Coste, a luxurious 600-acre boutique hotel.

The couple can be seen in the photos enjoying their trip in the gorgeous peaceful countryside, with the father-of-four even stopping to snap pictures with Irina, who looked to be extremely comfortable around him. Kanye and Irina reportedly arrived at the hotel on Sunday and stayed for three nights before departing about lunchtime on Wednesday, as per DailyMail.com. The rapper is thought to have rented out the luxurious location, which was restricted to the general public throughout their visit.

Kim Kardashian tells why she's divorcing Kanye West

During the last episode of the Kardashian family's reality TV program, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed what eventually forced her to divorce her husband Kanye West. The founder of KKW Beauty claimed that her marriage was destroyed because she was looking for "total happiness."

After launching in 2007, with a cast of mostly unknown sisters, KUWTK became a pop culture phenomenon. The Kardashian-Jenners now own massive business empires worth billions of dollars and are among the world's most renowned stars, 14 years and 20 seasons later.

Kim Kardashian explained to her mother, Kris Jenner, why her marriage to the famous rapper was failing on the final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In scenes taped after she turned 40 in October last year, Kim revealed she was meeting with a therapist when she realized she was unhappily married.

"I simply want to be completely happy. Total happiness is not a reality for everyone, but if I can have it more of the time, that's all I desire," she told her mother, Mirror reported.

