The issue surrounding Chrissy Teigen's online bullying scandal that allegedly involves years of incidents is a lot to unpack. After Courtney Stodden revealed remarks Teigen made a decade ago, the model-turned-entrepreneur who is married to singer John Legend, apologized Monday for her history of cyberbullying.

Now, Michael Costello, an L.A.-based designer, has shared details of his online encounter with the model, who he claims publicly accused him of being a racist and then sought to harm him professionally. He claims that what began online in late 2014 spilled over into real life, and he considered suicide as a result.

LA designer accuses Chrissy Teigen of a traumatic encounter

Costello came in fourth place on Season 8 of "Project Runway" in 2010. He showed proof that of Teigen's alleged horrible behavior. Per LA Times, Costello, 38, said on Instagram on Monday, just hours after Chrissy Teigen's long apology was posted on Medium, "I wanted to kill myself and am still devastated, depressed, and have suicidal thoughts."

Costello said in his post that he contacted Teigen to clarify the matter, but she supposedly said to him that his career was over. The post also provided what appear to be screenshots of Costello attempting to contact Teigen on Instagram.

"Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You're as good as dead," Teigen allegedly answered in the claimed screenshot, Daily Dot reported.

Over the next four years, Costello was reportedly removed from numerous projects at the last minute. Costello attributed these experiences to Teigen and fashion stylist Monica Rose.

Teigen developed her opinion on him based on a "photoshopped statement going around the internet." Some individuals were skeptical of of the post, which was later proven fake and taken down by Instagram.

Twitter users then chastised Teigen for allegedly sending harsh comments.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Speaks Up About Split As Kanye West's Romance With Irina Shayk Heats Up

What's going on with Chrissy Teigen?

Several of Chrissy Teigen's old tweets have reappeared on Twitter this week. In a series of tweets from years ago, she posted about several celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan, Courtney Stodden, and others.

Chrissy Teigen criticized Lindsey Lohan's self-harming in a now-deleted tweet from 2011. Meanwhile, Courtney Stodden alleges that around the same time, Chrissy bullied her by sending her private messages on Twitter, encouraging her to commit suicide.

Courtney even released a video called "A Message to Chrissy Teigen" in 2020. In it, she criticized the model's toxic conduct. Chrissy Teigen officially apologized to Courtney on Twitter in May 2021.

Chrissy Teigen has now apologized to everyone she has offended in the past. She said that she is now "reaching out to everyone she has insulted," adding, "There is no justification for my previous awful tweets... I was, without a doubt, a troll. And please accept my heartfelt apologies," as per HITC.

She stated that she felt it was cool to make fun of celebrities at the time. Chrissy Teigen stated that she will continue to strive to be the best version of herself for everyone since everyone has their bad moments. The mother of two has concluded that she will not seek sympathy, but rather patience and tolerance to pursue self-improvement and change.

Related Article: List of Chrissy Teigen's Most Public Feuds Following Apology for Cyberbullying



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.