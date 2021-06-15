According to a report, the US Space Force sent up and deployed another tactical satellite that required only four months to develop. It was launched with only 21 days' notice.

Tactically Responsive Launch-2 (TacRL-2) was transported by a Northrop Grumman Pegasus XL rocket from a customized "Stargazer" L-1011 aircraft that took off from officially opened Vandenberg Space Force Base on June 13 at 4:11 a.m. EDT, after given the deadline by higher-ups.

Up, up and away to space

Satellites as an integral part of military operations. With technology and geopolitical circumstances prone to quick changes, satellites should be far more flexible and ready to be deployed on very short notice, according to News Atlas.

Space Force is faced with the task of building satellites faster than competing nations and launching them within a short period that is sometimes measured in weeks. Competition for space is increasing so much that the agency needs to be on its toes.

Last Sunday, the TacRL-2 space vehicle was sent at an altitude of 40,000 feet over the Pacific Ocean. When the target altitude was reached and separated from the transporter, it fired up the first booster that shot the cargo in a low earth orbit. If US Space Force just launched a tactical satellite then it proves the capabilities of America's first space unit.

One statement, cited by The Drive," The space domain is defined by speed, and we demonstrated the kind of speed needed to achieve with this effort. We pulled the payload, coupled it with the rocket, and merged the entire package onto the airplane inside a 21-day call-up to get a satellite into space. Our capacity to quickly launch and insert capabilities into space when / where we want, combined with our ability to develop agile, responsive capability development, could deny competitors the potential benefits of beginning or expanding a conflict in space."

Other details

Overall, the mission is part of the activities of the Small Launch and Targets Division within the Space and Missile Systems Center's (SMC) Launch Enterprise Office as agencies involved. The Air Force Research Laboratory and the Space Dynamics Laboratory collaborated to create the satellite.

Space Safari accomplished the completion of the TacRL-2 and linked all the systems from the booster and ground systems as fast as can be done. Another aspect is on-orbit planning and operator training that was covered by the space agency.

Lessons from the mission demo that will be used for sequential missions by the Space Force slated for 2022 and 2023. The goal is to give the space agency tactical space mobility and logistics capabilities.

According to Chief of Space Operations General John W. "Jay" Raymond, noted by Space Force Mil," "Today's successful launch sends a clear message to our strategic competitors that we will not surrender access to space.

The team showed an integrated Space Domain Awareness satellite for deployment in a short time, this would have taken two to five years, instead, it was 11 months. US Space Force just launched a tactical satellite as a sign it can do what's needed for the challenge of space.

