The Group of Seven or G7 leaders, after their consultation, will be working on major key points to further their common agenda. All the member countries, like France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, UK, and the US will cover these major developments that are major priorities for the bloc of the richest nations, reported AOL.

Welcome back America

Donald Trump departed early from the meeting in Canada in 2018 and afterward revoked his endorsement for the final communique. Because of reservations about US foreign policy stance, there was really no effort to agree on a communique a year later in France, the very last time the leaders spoke face to face.

Joe Biden went to Cornwall and landed in RAF Mildenhall before G7 leaders arrived. It was his first trip outside of the US. He said, noted by Cornwall Live, "The United States is back, and the world's democracies are banding together to face the toughest challenges and problems that impact our future."

One major objective is dealing with climate change, an issue opposed by both China and Russia. It is expected that Biden will rally the association of seven nations on the issue despite the opposition of the two nations.

Coronavirus

One of the key points of the agenda is to help the world start recovering from the pandemic with a promise of billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines, via direct distribution or donation. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give 100 million surplus vaccines. The G7 Summit the agenda decided on it as a major objective.

But, the World Health Organization reported that 11 billion doses are needed to stop the outbreaks. "All through the summit, we have heard strong sentiments from the leadership except without the fresh investment to make their aspirations a reality," said Edwin Ikhuoria of the anti-poverty movement One, mentioned News Chain

He added," Critically, the failure to deliver life-saving vaccines to everyone on earth as rapidly as feasible implies this was not the significant event that people around the world had hoped for, and that we are still a still far from ending the contagion."

China

China's growing influence on the world is a subject on the agenda. China is bolder than it was a year ago. G7 leaders agreed to establish the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, with the White House planning to invest in infrastructure, particularly green technologies, to support growth in developing countries. The proposal is recognized as a challenger to Beijing's Belt and Road initiative, which has enabled China to extend its influence on the world stage.

Lastly, the summit communique will promote values, respect human rights, and fundamental freedoms, especially in regards to Xinjiang, and Hong Kong.

Going green

All member countries are ready to support a green revolution that creates more jobs, reduces emissions, and intends to keep temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Leaders outlined their plans to lessen carbon emissions, citing measures such as ending the use of unfettered coal power, but no deadline was set for this. However, the leaders did agree to stop funding overseas projects by the end of this year.

Another goal of conserving or protecting at least 30% of their land and marine resources by 2030, the G7 Summit the agenda decided on it.

