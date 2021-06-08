Last Sunday, Guinness World Record holder Cyril Derreumaux from the Bay Area lost his bid to complete a long sea voyage going to Hawaii by paddling his kayak all the way. His goal was to finish a 2.400-mile journey to reach Honolulu in approximately 70-days, reported Fox LA. Derreumaux got far as far 70 miles before the attempt got cut short.

Distress call for rescue

Based on reports, the US Coast Guard received the mayday call from Derreumaux after he left Sausalito early last May 31. According to the Coast Guard in Government Delivery, "Due to inclement weather, the kayaker lost GPS capability and almost capsized, and he called for help which was answered by the Coast Guard."

At around 10:25 p.m. on Saturday, the Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter that reached Derreumaux two hours later, 70 miles west of Santa Cruz. A video showed depicted the crew hoisting the kayaker into the helicopter and afterward returning to Air Station San Francisco.

Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll, a Coast Guard spokesperson, said in a statement, noted by Kion 5/46 News, "Our crew was able to reach him in time for a successful rescue since he understood that the situation is outside his abilities and called for assistance."

He emphasized that a kayaker who attempts a 2.400-mile voyage to Hawaii is something that can be dangerous. "This shows that even expert seafarers with proper safety equipment can get into trouble on the ocean, showing the importance of having the right gear and understanding when and how to use it."

According to KTVU, Durrameux, who was originally from France, has been kayaking for 12 years and has accomplished hundreds of trips. He chronicled his journey to Hawaii on his webpage solokayaktohawaii.com.

Read also: Brood X Cicada Migration Season Can Make Some Individual Very Anxious

Alertness is important

Durrameux said in an interview that going solo is very distinct, saying that there is a need to be mentally and physically alert most of the time. Specific concerns are the weather, electronics, and every factor that comes in to affect everything while out there. Keeping self-awareness is also important.

In 2016, Durrameux was one of a four-man team that made the journey of rowing for 40 days from Monterey California to Oahu, Hawaii. This trip achieved the World Record for the fastest man-powered ocean crossing.

The Great Pacific race

On August 4, 2016, records achieved by two teams that participated in the 2016 Great Pacific Race were announced. These two rowing teams were able to finish a grueling 2,400-miles via boat. Durrameux's group was able to break three Guinness World Records.

During the same year, the organization said the 2016 ocean race had 35-mph winds and waves that tower 20-feet or more. The kayaker who attempts a 2.400-mile voyage to Hawaii meets the same conditions, except it twice as hard and it puts more odds that it will not be as successful as a four-man team.

Related article: Louisiana Alligator Gets Washed Up 400 Miles Away to South Texas Beach, Park Rangers Are Stumped

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.