Rosalie Lacorazza has experienced two brood X Cicada migration seasons in 17 years, which does not help her anxiety.

Brood X Cicada migration season is a source of anxiety

Lacorazza has experienced two Cicada Migrations in 17-years and is one of those who are not happy about it because it makes her anxious to know they are coming, reported CNN via MSN.

Living in the District of Colombia or D.C., which is right in the periodical cicadas path, will be in billions across the States and Washington. She said that before the migrating insects, she would make preparations for it.

A resident of Arlington, Virginia, the woman said that stated CNN," She will move back to my early pandemic habits of not leaving the premises, not to see anybody, and purchasing everything via delivery."

When the cicadas took flight in 2004, one of the insects went into her hair that frightened her while having lunch with her pal. She was so afraid that she jumped in front of cars and incoming traffic.

She stated noted WTOP, "I've been acting like this for the last 12 to 13 months." Going back to her Cicada-avoidance lockdown, imposed by myself. "What's one six weeks more?"

A Migration is coming soon!

The brood X mass migration this spring has yet to happen, although it is on the way. And people have responded to it differently.

It is not only the anxious folks waiting for the seasonal insects; another group is the opposite and cannot wait to see the migrating Cicada again. But like Lacorazza would instead not let it happen, these flying insects are either a nuisance or delight. This brood X Cicada migration season will not be the last.

Read also: Grandmother Faked Blindness to Steal $1.2m Welfare From UK Government

One site dedicated to the most incredible insects is CicadaMania.com, where enthusiasts can learn more about these loud insects. The site verified that there had been a few scattered sightings and chorusing in North Carolina and Georgia.

These red-eyed, winged insects, which grow to be about 1.5 inches long, are expected to emerge during the next few weeks in 16 states, including New York, Kentucky, Virginia, and Illinois, as well as the District of Columbia throughout 40 days.

Once out of their exoskeletons, they will fill their wing with blood to make it harder for flight.

An expert gives his opinion as to why anxiety is unnecessary

James English, an animal ecologist and adjunct professor at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, completed his doctoral work on periodical cicadas and has observed them for years. The males usually appear first, and the insects appear at night, climb trees or bush, and shed their exoskeletons over a week, he said noted WRAL.

He said that "They're not good flyers, so they could literally fly into you, but they're not as strong as a bee or housefly."

They would sing for the next three weeks to attract mates, who should lay their larvae in slits scratched into the soft bark of tree branches. Within six to eight weeks, the insect comes out from the shells. The next generation heads underground to survive on sap from tree roots around late summer or early fall, and the cycle repeats.

Those anxious about the brood X Cicada migration season must remember that it is unavoidable as it is cyclical.

Related article: Chicago Sets Loose 1,000 Feral Cats to Control Increasing Rat Infestation

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.