On Friday, June 4, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the birth of their baby daughter on their Archewell website. The infant was delivered in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world with immense joy. She weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces. Both mother and child are in good health and are adjusting to life at home," the press announcement said.

The couple, who have a 2-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, also posted a special thank-you message for supporters on the website. "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is all we could have hoped for, and we are grateful for the love and prayers we've received from all around the world. Thank you for your continuous compassion and support as our family goes through this very important time," the Archewell founders wrote, as per Bustle.

During their joint interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that their second baby will be a girl. The couple informed the host that they had no intentions to have additional children, but they were happy with their present family.

The Duke of Sussex remarked having any child, one or two, would be wonderful. However, having a boy then a girl is a lovely gift for their family together with their two dogs.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honor Queen, and Diana

Lilibet's name will have a particular meaning for Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was known as Lilibet as a kid by family members. Throughout their 73-year marriage, her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in April, adopted the nickname for her. Per The Sun, Queen Elizabeth left him a handwritten message at his funeral, which she signed with his childhood name.

Fans won't be surprised to learn that Prince Harry and Meghan selected a name that honors his mother. When Prince William and Kate Middleton named their baby Princess Charlotte, they paid tribute to Diana. Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana is the full name of the 6-year-old.

The latest addition to the Royal family joins older brother Archie and Prince William's children George, Charlotte, and Louis as the Queen's 11th great-grandchild. According to reports, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie, and their baby daughter may join the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony for her Platinum Jubilee. Many predict that Archie and his baby sister will make their maiden balcony appearances alongside the Royal Family at the June 2022 celebrations.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Kate and William's children, have all made appearances on the historic Buckingham Palace balcony. Archie, who will be three before the Jubilee, may be among the family members present when Trooping the Color takes place on June 2.

Will Meghan's new baby change the Royal line to the throne?

The royal line of succession is expected to shift with the revelation that Meghan Markle has given birth. Succession to the throne is governed not merely via descent, but also by Parliamentary legislation, according to the official Royal Family Website. The order of succession refers to the order in which members of the Royal Family are in line for the throne.

According to Birmingham Mail via MSN, The present queen, Queen Elizabeth II, has reigned for over seven decades. Her firstborn child, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, is first in line to the throne.

His son, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, will succeed him as King of the United Kingdom. William's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are third, fourth, and fifth in line to the throne.

Following the Cambridge children, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is the sixth in line. Archie will be number seven among his kids. It means his younger sister will now be eighth in line to the throne, putting the Queen's son, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, farther behind.

