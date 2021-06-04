An Australian man who claimed that he is the secret son of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall said that he has the "undeniable" picture proof to back his claim. Simon Dorante-Day said that his claim, which captured international headlines, come from years of investigation. He first made his claim in 2016.

A slew of new photo comparisons of the 55-year-old man with Prince Charles, Camilla, the Queen, and Prince Philip are causing a stir among royal watchers and fans on social media. Many people are drawn towards an image that compared Dorante-Day's son, Lachlan, to an older portrait of the Queen.

Dorante-Day told 7NEWS.com.au that he is constantly shocked whenever new photo comparisons show up on Facebook. He also noted that he is now more well-known in the community.

The resemblance has been described as "uncanny" by several Facebook users, with one person describing Simon as Camilla's double.

Simon Dorante-Day has attracted global headlines since going public with his claims. pic.twitter.com/0DXF1jfGjG — Mamdouh Sukkarieh (@theworldobserve) June 2, 2021

Dorante-Day encourages such comparisons and shares countless side-by-side photographs of himself and his children with the Royal family. Simon Dorante-Day has used these to back up his claim that he is the son of Charles and Camilla.

Who is Simon Dorante-Day?

Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. The couple has two children from previous marriages. Several other people have made claims that they, too, are part of the family.

According to The Sun, the Australian, who was born in the United Kingdom but now lives in Queensland, claimed he was conceived in 1965 when the pair first became romantically involved.

The 55-year-old father of nine said the pair had him when Prince Charles was 17 and Camilla was 18, and that he was later adopted by a Royal Household family.

The engineer added that his adoptive grandparents, Winifred and Ernest, worked for the Queen and Prince Philip as a chef and gardener and that they informed him many times that he was Prince Charles and Camilla's son.

Dorante-Day, whose middle name is Charles, was born in April 1966 in Gosport, Hampshire, and has even filed documents in the High Court in an attempt to compel the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall to undergo a DNA test. He has previously stated that the Royal Family has been hiding the truth for years.

The Queensland grandfather further claimed that Princess Diana was aware of his existence and was about to reveal it before her terrible death in 1997.

"We believe Diana was aware of my presence and had put the puzzle together. I believe Diana was at a stage where she was learning the truth about her life and how she had been harmed, and she was ready to share it with the world," Dorante-Day told New Idea in 2019.

Prince Charles and Camilla have not replied to his allegations.

