According to anti-Trumpers the latest conspiracy that originates from QAnon, before the Labor Day weekend, the Supreme Court will reinstate the former President in the White House, booting Biden out. But, the elections show that Biden had won with a good margin denying the claims of the ex-POTUS that Democrats had allegedly cheated, reported Business Outsider.

Who started this baseless rumor?

It is unclear where the August-reinstatement theory originated from, but it did not come from credible sources. The time it was first given attention is when Mike Lindell, the founder, and CEO of MyPillow and a loyal Trump ally mentioned it.

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow has been involved in legal problems for submitting unfounded statements regarding Dominion Voting Systems' voting devices. After the 2020 elections, Republicans are not keen on contracting the notorious voting firm.

Many pro-Democrats have attacked him as he has persisted to promote what is alleged as misinformation about the 2020 election. He is supposed to be the driving force behind the spread of this new conspiracy theory throughout MAGA-friendly news organizations.

The My Pillow CEO said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast last March that Trump will evict Biden via a supreme court decision in August. It comes at a time that the present administration has been allegedly failing miserably from January 20. However, President Joe Biden will be ousted by Donald Trump in August is not credible.

During the interview with Steve Bannon he remarked that from January 9, Lindell has been gathering proof that Trump won rightfully but Joe Biden did not. Next, he added that they will bring the evidence to the court that the 2020 election was stolen by collusion with outside influences.

The CEO's claim is based on the idea that the Supreme Court would be so impressed by his massive proof of fraud it would issue a ruling declaring Biden's fraudulent victory and rescheduling Trump's inauguration.

Sidney Powell, the ex-Trump lawyer stood up courageously over stacked odds and lost several election-related lawsuits saying that there was proof that the Dominion had tampered with its voting machines.

She was in Dallas to share in the QAnon conference theory. Hence, a case was filed against her for fraud theories, like Lindell.

Making rounds on the On Fox News show "Fox and Friends," as noted by Deseret, the former first daughter-in-law Lara Trump said that she was unaware of any preparations for former President Trump to be reinstated to the White House later in the summer.

At the Dallas conference, Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security advisor said that to restore Trump, the US should execute a military coup akin to Myanmar's, cited Forbes.

Lindell believes that he will eventually have the actual proof to compel the Supreme Court to overturn the election in August.

The Arizona audit

Some are claiming that Trump is pinning his hope for a reversal on the ongoing election audit in Arizona, which Democrats scoff at as insignificant. No actual evidence of fraud accord to critics, and other ballot audits are in the process of organizing that is spreading to GOP-led states.

News about President Joe Biden being ousted by Donald Trump in August is not possible. Even Trump's daughter in law is not aware about the alleged reinstatement.

