The new bill was approved primarily along party lines after an overnight session that stretched early on May 30. This measure had to be adopted by the Congress by midnight on the same date to pass the proposal, reported the Epoch Times.

The legislation would allow vote watchers greater power by granting them greater accessibility within the polling places and increased sanctions for election officials illegally restricting poll watchers' actions. This proposal will allow a court to proclaim an election void if the number of bogus ballots cast may change the outcome.

Cleaning up elections

This bill will penalize election officials sending these mail-in ballots to people who did not request them may face serious criminal consequences.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, had stated earlier his support for such electoral changes.

In a tweet posted from the Texas District and County Attorneys Association, the measure includes at least 16 new or aggravated election offenses that can be charged to those guilty of electoral sabotage.

According to Texas Republican state senator Bryan Hughes, the bill will preserve and keep Texas elections fair and honest. With Texas Senate Approved GOP Election Reform bill that is for everyone concerned for no fraud.

Read also: 2 Pennsylvania Women Face Election Fraud Charges After Attempting to Vote in Place of Deceased Mothers

The new law's goal is to keep elections fair and accessible; another is to keep fraud at bay, said Dallas Morning News.

Democrats cannot cheat so easily

In response to Democratic accusations that the bill will limit minority voters, Hughes stated, "The provisions of this bill apply equally and fairly."

President Joe Biden stepped in on the bill over the weekend, misstating that it "attacks the sacred right to vote" in a declaration. Not everyone thinks that his meddling is appropriate in any state's business.

Once again, he played the race card even though the goal intended goal is to fix elections; he reacts like most democrats do when it comes to election reform bills.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), a member of House Democrats' leadership, told CBS News on May 30," Calling the Texas law is a shame. Republicans in Texas and all over the country have made it clear that they'd like to make it harder to vote and easier to commit voter fraud on the Democrat's part."

He added said CBS, "It's the only way I can explain the voter suppression epidemic that's sweeping the nation from Georgia to Arizona to Texas everywhere in between."

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, signed a bill in May that revised the eligibility requirements for remaining on the state's early electoral register to make elections more secure.

Marc Elias, a lawyer who has helped Democrats in several election-related lawsuits, has suggested that he will file one of these cases in the coming days.

He has also filed a lawsuit in Florida to challenge an election integrity bill signed into law a few weeks ago.

The Texas Senate Approved GOP Election Reform bill seeks cleaner elections and anger Democrats.

Related article: Florida Governor Ron Desantis Approves Republican Election Bill for Less Mail-in Voting, Drop Boxes

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.