Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, last Thursday, gave the go-ahead for a GOP election integrity law that limits absentee voting and how many drop boxes will be used.

While signing the measure, Florida's Republican governor said it would put the state ahead in the race to prevent vote-rigging.

"Right now, I have what we think are the country's strongest election integrity laws," he said. "We're also banning the harvesting of votes. We're not going to allow political hacks to go out there and grab satchels of votes to dump in a drop box," reported The Epoch Times.

Republican Election Bill to prevent vote-rigging

The bill includes voter signature verification, use of a "wet signature" actually signed on documents kept on file, amendments to distance restrictions for voters at voting stations, early voting sites, and related sites, election workers overseeing ballot drop boxes, and more verification requirements for dropping off ballots, noted the Florida Senate Government.

According to the bill's text, it would also limit who can submit a finished mail-in ballot, forbid election officials from entering consent agreements, and require voters to submit yearly requests for absentee ballots.

This law states that all drop boxes are accessible to all voters in the US, who are legal voters with the proper credentials. All the drop boxes should be supervised physically, not remotely when the Ron DeSantis-approved Republican Election Bill comes into effect.

"A ban on the use of private funds for election-related expenses" seems to be a reply to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other groups providing support to some state groups and localities last year to help with the electoral process that did not turn out good.

Republicans have expressed alarm that the money overwhelmingly favored Democrat-aligned areas at the cost of the GOP.

Governor DeSantis said that by approving the bill, all Floridian votes count. Voters will have integrity and transparency for democracy.

The bill has been criticized by Democrat-aligned groups, corporate news outlets, and even corporations, with the NAACP and Common Cause stating that they will immediately file a lawsuit in court alleging that it disenfranchises black, Latino, and disabled people.

In response, the Dems immediately tapped into their banner of racial politics. That is what President Biden has been doing with his impartial announcements.

Democrat state Rep. Michele Rayner last April 28 on the state House floor, repeated Biden's mention of Jim Crow about the Georgia election laws. He did not substantiate what he said as most Democrats.

The election measures signed by DeSantis and Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and proposals currently being debated in Texas and Arizona have been met with opposition from democrats.

After Kemp signed Georgia's bill several weeks ago, multinational corporations like Delta and Coca-Cola-and their CEOs attacked his state; Republican lawmakers have called for such firms to be denied donating funds. The Democrats and CEOs are now in collaboration to discredit such bills.

🚨BREAKING: Minutes after Governor DeSantis signs new voter suppression law, @LWVFlorida, @BlackVotersMtr, @ActiveRetirees file federal court lawsuit.



Proud to be part of the legal team supporting these great organizations protecting the right to vote!https://t.co/KvPqM6wvhA — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) May 6, 2021

Democrat election attorney Marc Elias said his team filed a lawsuit opposing the bill on behalf of the League of Women Voters of Florida, the Black Voters Matters Fund, and the Florida Alliance for Retired Americans minutes after Ron DeSantis approved the Republican Election Bill, as stated on his Twitter.

