Prince Charles seems to have ignored Meghan Markle, as he did not include her in his birthday message to Archie. Instead of mentioning the Duchess of Sussex, Charles shared an Instagram picture of Prince Harry, himself, and baby Archie to commemorate Archie's second birthday.

Markle wasn't included in Prince Charles' greetings to Archie

All of this happened after Meghan made public allegations against the Royal Family, including racism towards her and Archie. "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today (cake emoji)," per News.com, Prince Charles wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of the Prince of Wales with Harry and their baby boy.

Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. 🎂



📸 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/HwvTBzphJu — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2021

The post stands in stark contrast to a brand-new snapshot of Princess Charlotte posted by the same account just four days ago for her sixth birthday. They used old pictures on the official Royal Family website as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

After Harry disclosed in his Oprah interview that his father had stopped taking his calls, several others pleaded for the royals to make amends, urging Prince Charles to pick up the phone and wish his grandchildren a happy birthday. Despite seeing his family at Prince Philip's funeral, ties between the 36-year-old and his family remain tense after the dramatic backlash from Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview.

Regardless of the awkwardness, Meghan and Harry celebrated their son's birthday and posted a stunning new black and white portrait of him. Along with the snap, Meghan and Harry released a statement urging people to donate to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which distributes COVID-19 vaccines worldwide. With the imminent birth of Meghan and Harry's second child, a girl, Archie is expected to become a big brother in the coming months.

Read Also: Britney Spears Conservatorship Case: Singer to Divulge Truth in Court on How Father Jamie Controls Her Life

Reports claim Prince Charles only met Archie twice

Per The Sun, reports said Prince Charles has only seen his grandson Archie twice, forcing the royal family to rely on old pictures for his birthday message. "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today," a statement on the Royal Family's official Instagram and Twitter accounts read, The Sun.

Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. 🎂



📸 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/HwvTBzphJu — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2021

Meghan Markle cradles her son in the shot, which sees the family cooing over their child. They shared a photo of the entire family at Archie's Christening, which was taken when he was just two months old.

However, the photographs included in all of the royal communications were taken shortly after Archie's birth. According to reports, the lack of variety in the pictures is because the Prince of Wales has only seen his grandchildren a few times.

They also said that Archie could have only seen his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who are seven, six, and three years old, once. Harry and Meghan Markle posted a recent photo of Archie carrying balloons to celebrate his big birthday from the United States.

As they celebrated their son's second birthday from their home in California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the touching picture, which they took themselves, on their Archewell website. The young boy has been seen only a few times in the past year, but he did appear in a black and white video clip released in March, which saw him walking along a beach with his parents and the family's pet dog, Guy.

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic has stopped the Sussexes from returning to Britain for social visits, though Harry returned briefly last month for his grandfather's funeral. Sources are quick to point out that this is not the fault of everyone, even the Sussexes.

Initially, Prince Harry intended to return to the United Kingdom once a month or so. Instead, the Queen and other senior family members have had to rely on video calls to keep them going. This is perhaps why the act of wishing Archie a happy birthday by the three royal households - Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace - was so important. Indeed, since Archie is the son of non-working royals, there was no need to celebrate his birthday in public, as per Daily Mail.

Read Article: Kate Middleton Is Not Mean, Says Her Uncle Over Allegations She Made Meghan Markle Cry



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.