Other Royal Family members remain distant from Prince Harry, with the Duke's repeated media appearances leaving relatives sad and angry. Following the couple's infamous Oprah Winfrey interview in March, a source told Entertainment Tonight that tensions between the Sussexes and the rest of the Royal family are still "strained."

Other senior royals are said to have been disturbed by the Duke's ongoing insistence on speaking out about his mental health issues. "The Royal Family isn't exactly delighted with Prince Harry addressing their family affairs publicly," stated Tonight host Hallie Stephen.

According to ET, the Royal Family and the Duke of Sussex have had complicated ties resulting from Prince Harry's choice to continue speaking out about Royal Family issues. In March, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an explosive interview. They discussed everything from personal mental health difficulties to claims of racial discrimination.

"Unfortunately for the Royal Family, it appears that Harry is not hesitant to rely on his personal experiences to transmit the significance of mental health and get his message out," royal analyst Kate Nicholl ET.

Read Also: Prince Harry, William Break Silence on Princess Diana's 1995 Interview Probe, Say Deceit Contributed to Her 'Paranoia'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, branded "family-abusing spoiled brats"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dubbed "family-abusing spoilt brats" by Piers Morgan. While praising Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the 56-year-old presenter launched his most savage assault on the LA-based former royals.

Morgan said he met the sisters at a London party earlier this month and offered them parenting tips. "I've known both Princesses since they were very little, and they've had a lot of difficult moments in the public limelight, notably recently over their father Prince Andrew's terrible friendship with millionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. But they never complain, never give whiny interviews, and never publicly criticize their family," he stated, as per The Sun.

It comes after Prince Harry launched a series of personal attacks on the Royal family in his new mental health series The Me You Can't See, only months after revealing shocking details in his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. In another barely veiled swipe at the Royal Family, Prince Harry claims he learned that families sometimes experience shame when discovering someone's mental health issues.

Thousands urge on Prince Harry to give up royal titles

A new petition has received more than 30,000 signatures, requesting that Prince Harry's royal titles be temporarily halted. The petition, which royal writer Lady Colin Campbell started, asks Prince Harry to voluntarily order his rank and titles to be taken away from him by the Queen.

According to the petition, putting his titles in abeyance would temporarily suspend Prince Harry's titles, allowing him to be free of the constitutional problems that his beliefs are causing. The Duke of Sussex is under pressure to cease damaging the monarchy's institution by stepping down for good.

Lady Colin Campbell told the Daily Star that Prince Harry should ask the Queen to place his titles into abeyance, which means they will temporarily be suspended. "I started it because I believe it is the right thing to do," she explained. Without the royal titles, the royal expert believes Harry and Meghan Markle would still sell their brand.

Related Article: British Public Says Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Should Lose Royal Title; Duke of Sussex Still Plans To Join Diana Statue Unveiling



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.