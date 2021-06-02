The home of Representative Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) in South Carolina was vandalized with far-left slogans like "all politicians are (CENSORED)" and a symbol of the anarcho-communist network Antifa, reported the Epoch Times.

This report follows the claim of co-party member Josh Hawley on Twitter that his wife and daughter were threatened at their doorstep, which was mentioned by the Chicago Tribune last January.

A tense political environment

In a video posted YouTube, Rep. Mace said that vandals spray-painted the walls and sidewalk of her house. She described the experience as "very scary"

She added, noted Newsweek, "What upsets me, what infuriates me, is that this is a place where I live with my two children... And my kids aren't even safe on their own front porch. It's wrong. We can disagree about politics, but vandalizing someone's property is wrong and illegal."

The markings on her house imply that the vandalism was because Rep. Mace voted against the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. The vandals wrote, "Pass the PRO Act". Critics of the bill say that the PRO Act compels employees to join unions.

Last Tuesday, Charleston police officers visited the home to inform the representative of the investigation. No arrests have been made, remarked the department's response to The Epoch Times.

Rep. Mace also shared a video of a city worker erasing the graffiti.

Rep. Mace recounts previous harassment

According to Rep. Mace, this is the second time she fell victim to a politically charged attack. Last year, Rep. Mace reported that her car was defaced with the words "[expletive] you" scratched on the door. The incident occurred hours before she met her political rival, Joe Cunningham, for a debate.

Mace later won over Cunningham in a narrow victory to take back South Carolina's 1st District Seat for Republicans. Her win is seen as part of a wave of Republican gains in the lower chamber in 2020.

Last Tuesday, Republican Mace said that those responsible should time out to question the actions.

In a statement, she said, "As I've had time to digest what has happened over the last 24 hours, I also wanted to take a moment to urge people to think about their words and their actions. It's not just social media, but our words impact real people and impact real lives. We should take it down a notch."

Rep. Mace also stressed that she is working across both sides of the aisle. In an interview with NBC, Rep. Mace said that she spoke out about the incident to give a voice to the Republican Party.

Mace is often characterized as moderate, hesitating to join many of her colleagues in challenging election results last Jan. 6 and criticizing former President Donald Trump for his actions leading up to and after a breach. She did, nevertheless, oppose Trump's impeachment.

Other GOP members have expressed concern over the vandalism incident.

