Antifa terrorists threatened Senator Josh Hawley at his residence, uttered grave threats to his family as well. The Left is going on a rampage intimidating even senators, but the Democrats are not calling them out.

The Left has continued their attack on the Republicans, even threatening a senator at his home.

A group of leftists who support the Democrat party, according to Sen. Hawley, went to his residence in Washington. They threaten him and his family on a Monday night, but the Republican said the Leftist Antifa members would not scare him, reported The Epoch Times.

He was very enraged when he was in Missouri; the hoodlums went by his home in D.C. Adding that they threatened his wife and baby daughter, who cannot leave their home. These individuals threatened, vandalized, even attempted to break open the door of their residence. Hawley stated that he would not be cowed by the Leftists' violence, posted on Twitter late Monday.

One of the first senators said he would object to the fraudulent votes in several Democrat-led states. Part of his plan is to contest the counting of votes on January 6.

Sources say the group called ShutDownDC that has links to the far-left Antifa network posted a video showing a group of people unlawfully harassing the Senator's family. They were in the northern suburbs of Virginia bordering D.C., spending an hour protesting and breaking the peace in typical leftist fashion.

The post on Twitter by the misguided leftist Antifa terrorists threatening Senator Josh Hawley made their sentiments clear that no one can question them.

On their website, the leftists stated that the Senator had no right to practice his prerogative in the upcoming Joint Sessions. This group wants no to question the legitimacy of votes that weren't Bidens on January 6.

ShutDownDC was intimidating the Senator's decision to object at the electoral college votes, with 12 other Republican senators and an anticipated 140 Republican House members to stop Biden's move to win the oval office on January 6.

Activist Patrick Young does not consider Hawley's Democratic exercise as his right and accused trying to silence them. Going a tirade using the race card and other inane reasons, he and his gang can harass the Senator's family. More than often, he and others make senseless statements.

The group was not better than leftist protesters who loot and destroy property. Now, they are encouraged to terrorize the homes of the opposed to them, like fascists.

When D.C. Police Department was asked to report the disturbance caused by these leftists; no answer has been received.

The ShutDownDC group demands that hotels and lodging be closed when Trump supporters come on January 6. They are saying Trump supporters will cause violence if they are there. Contrary to what the group says, this is not true. Instead, Trump supporters are attacked first.

During the Joint Session, the GOP has a right to contest the results in a process that Democrats want to curtail. If a House member and Senator agree, a process is started, but Mike Pence can invoke a special set of powers to break the tie.

Antifa Terrorists Threaten Senator Josh Hawley at his home for exercising his right to contest the electoral college. Leftists will try everything to scare and intimidate those who against them.

