In Congress, the last stand on January 6 is VP Mike Pence for the Electoral College Count. He will determine the future of a truly free America or twisted socialism without Trump.

According to Pence, on January 6, President Donald Trump and the GOP will show that it's their day in Congress.

The VP said that the last election is the most fraud-ridden, and no one believes it. On Wednesday, he promises that Congress will hear what people want. The Democrats will double down and reject the truth that Joe Biden did not win fairly.

The evidence will be out, and it will be Georgia's day as well. He was at a rally in Rock Springs Church in Milner, Georgia, reported NTD.

He is campaigning for Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.); both need to win to be GOP majority. They will figure in the electoral challenge, which is crucial. Another is a GOP majority will give Biden a foil to counter an Oval Office under him.

Their victory on January 5 will be a GOP victory too. Not only is Pence the vice president and also the president of the Senate. Democrats will aim and twist facts to prevent him from reversing the electoral vote for the controversial ex-VP.

He will read all the votes from 50 states in the Joint Session. Several certified results like Georgia is marred by fraud, which is open to challenge by VP Mike Pence Electoral College Count powers granted by the 1887 Constitution.

Even before the joint session, many experts aligned with Biden say that Pence can only count the votes; they are muddling the event. But others have acknowledged he has the exclusive right to choose what elector slate to count. Democrats are going all out to block the victory of Trump's opponent.

A bid to keep Pence from changing the outcome is the lawsuit by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) to keep a provision in the 1887 Electoral Count Act from getting exercise; it was rejected.

It gives a clear mandate to cancel electors who have illegally won votes for Biden to be struck out. It is an attack on the Constitution's 12th Amendment that has protected the United States from illegitimate presidents from getting elected.

A Chief of staff mentioned the vice president accepts the lawmaker's efforts to stop Biden on January 6 in Congress, saying that Americans' concerns that the 2020 election was stolen and full of voter fraud than any election in memory.

Trump's VP said to the people in the rally and said there would be more eyes looking at Democrats who may try to do what they did again. He told them that Loeffler and Perdue need their support. Loeffler and Perdue are against Democrats. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff hold a senate majority.

On January 6, dozen Republican senators and 50 House Republicans will object to a voting slate that illegitimate and false. The Democrats have twisted the elections to seat Biden.

VP Mike Pence Electoral College Count will be crucial on the January 6 Joint Session, but the DEMS will do everything to change the outcome.

