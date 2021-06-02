A family from Portland, Oregon, is in disbelief after one of its members tried to do a popular Tiktok challenge. It resulted in burns that required medical attention. She was brought to the ICU on May 14, reported Today via MSN.

Identified as Destini Crane, 13, the victim attempted an ill-advised challenge in their apartment, which started a fire in the bathroom.

Kimberly Crane, Destini's mother, told KPTV in Oregon, "It was unbelievable. It's heartbreaking." She added," nobody likes to witness their daughter on fire, do they? It was a nightmare."

TikTok Fire Challenge Blamed

The teen girl's family said she was replicating the "Fire Challenge" from Tiktok. It requires spraying a pattern using flammable liquid on a mirror and setting it on fire.

Destini's sister, Andrea, said that her friend was screaming that the victim was filming the stunt for the TikTok app.

Destini's face, neck, chest, and hair on her right side were ablaze when she was discovered.

There was an alcohol container with a hole on its side on the bathroom counter. There was also a lighter and a broken candle.

The items used gave investigators an idea of how the accident happened, mentioned Head Topics.

TikTok stunts are not safe

According to Robert Garrison, an arson investigator with Portland Fire & Rescue, these social media trends are risky for more than just the user in many ways. Doing a dangerous TikTok fire challenge is not worth the risk.

Read also: China Furious Over Planned 'Smash and Grab' of Tiktok, Condemns U.S.

Garrison added that most of the challenges are not advisable, as most of these stunts involve actions that should be avoided. They can jeopardize the individual and family, making the danger involved more concerning.

Destini underwent a tracheotomy and two successful skin graft surgeries to heal her. The cost of the challenge is not worth it when considering what can happen to the one attempting it; she is a lesson to that end.

Go Fund Me drive

Last May 31, an update on a GoFundMe page made by her family said that the victim's facial swelling is almost gone. She can also see with both eyes and is getting better.

The family said she will be transferred to the burn unit and hopes she can see and hear again.

Crane is far from the only adolescent to take a hazardous viral "challenge" and face catastrophic consequences.

Accidents from Tiktok challenges on the rise

Joshua Haileyesus, 12, from Colorado, died in March 2021 while attempting the "Blackout Challenge". This challenge involves intentionally choking yourself or another person to achieve a temporary feeling of euphoria, according to People.

Doing challenges is not a new phenomenon, but apps like TikTok only make the danger worse for the participants who do not know better, remarked CBC Kids.

Destini Crane's experience with the Fire Challenge is a warning not to attempt everything suggested by the app.

Related article: Woman Shares on TikTok How Her Boyfriend Ghosted Her by Faking His Death [VIRAL]

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.