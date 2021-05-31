Madonna pumped up her 15-year-old son David Banda by posting a video on Instagram of him sporting a white silk Mae Couture dress around their home on Sunday. The 62-year-old Grammy winner has a history of breaking through barriers, a trait she's passing on to the next generation.

In the caption, the happy mother wrote, "Confidence is everything." As he strolled with rectangular sunglasses, David oozed confidence.

In the video, he paused as he extended his legs beneath the skirt.

Madonna has previously discussed her affection for David, whom she adopted from Malawi in October 2006. In 2019, the Madame X artist told British Vogue, "What he has more than anything is focus and determination." When she talked to PEOPLE in September 2017, the Desperately Seeking Susan actress recalled the media circus surrounding her bringing David back to London.

Madonna also has a 24-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon, with ex-husband Carlos Leon, 54, and a 20-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, 52. Mercy James, 15, and 8-year-old twins Stella and Estere were also adopted from Malawi.

Madonna reveals Madame X Tour concert film

In recent months, Madonna has teased fans with news about a film based on her Madame X Tour. According to the renowned pop artist, the documentary will be published in the fall. She announced on Instagram on Saturday.

The tour, which included dates in the United States, England, France, and Portugal, was not without controversy behind the scenes. Numerous shows were canceled due to Madonna's chronic knee ailment and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Madame X Tour was to promote her 14th studio album, which was released in June 2019. It was the first time the legendary singer performed in smaller venues since 1985's Like A Virgin.

Per Daily Mail, Madonna would visit theaters in Chicago, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Miami Beach before continuing her tour to Lisbon, London, and Paris in Europe. The video will be released on Netflix and will include detailed video from the tour and behind-the-scenes footage of the singer-songwriter in her Madame X persona.

She would eventually have to deal with knee and hip issues, which prompted her to cancel several concerts. After the French government declared a restriction on gatherings of more than 1,000 people to help limit the spread of COVID-19, the tour was abruptly terminated with a concert in Paris, France, on March 8, 2020, three days before the scheduled final date.

Madonna is also producing and directing a film about her life and career. Guinness World Records has certified the Michigan native as the best-selling female music artist of all time, with more than 300 million albums sold worldwide.

