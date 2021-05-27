In a new Instagram post featuring a throwback photo, Britney Spears reflects on having her two children when they were very small. On Wednesday evening, the 39-year-old singer shared a photo from her twenties with her young children Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Kevin Federline, the singer's second spouse, with whom she was married from 2004 to 2007, had two children with her. Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, are now 15 and 14 years old, respectively, and spend most of their time with their father, Federline.

Per Daily Mail, Brtiney Spears and Federline had 50/50 custody of the kids when the conservatorship was established, but that changed in 2019. Spears was given 30 percent unsupervised custody of the teenagers, while Federline was given 70 percent.

In early March, a source close to Britney Spears revealed that she doesn't see them as regularly as she should. She spends periodically with her sons, according to the source, but not on a set schedule. Nonetheless, the insider claimed that they are spending less time with her because they are getting older, not because of anything she has done.

Britney Spears shares paparazzi photo with sons Sean and Jayden

Britney included an old paparazzi photo of herself and her children enjoying a pool day, along with her message, as per E!Online via MSN. Her lovely family snapshot comes only two months after sharing a rare photo of her teen sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The Grammy winner stated at the time that she had kept her children out of the spotlight because "they're at the age when they want to develop their own identities." She claimed, however, that they gave her permission to upload images of their outside hangout.

The "Circus" singer addressed the documentaries that have shed light on her private life and conservatorship earlier this month, including The New York Times Presents' "Framing Britney Spears" episode. Britney stated that she is primarily concerned with the positive sides of her life, expressing her desire to travel and build a koi pond in her backyard.

She also appears to have a lot to look forward to next month. On June 23, the star will be able to "personally address the court" about her conservatorship.

Fans are confused with Britney Spears' same Instagram post

Britney Spears' followers have expressed concern after she shared the same photo three times in a row. The American musician shared a selfie of herself on her Instagram feed on Tuesday evening, which she then re-uploaded twice more and has left all three of the identical posts up on her grid.

She also used the same message in the captions, which read "rose" and included a rose flower emoji. Britney Spears can be seen in the photo peering into the camera lens, her blonde hair fashioned in a half-updo and adorned with a crown of pink roses. When the original picture went live, followers praised the mother-of-two in the comments. But as the image was shared, again and again, they expressed their concerns, The Mirror reported.

