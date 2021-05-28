Pennsylvania Republican Representative Guy Reschenthaler is calling out Dr. Anthony Fauci for all the mistakes he made amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he claimed. He griped over the performance of the infectious disease expert in his capacity as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He remarked that the specialist had made mistakes repeatedly, as he served as chief consultant, such as recommending what needed to be done to battle the pandemic. The representative added that Fauci should resign as the results were less than satisfactory, reported Newsmax.

Fauci is not saying everything

Reschenthaler said on Fox and Friends that the specialist had not told the American people the truth. The republican stated he was "cautious" of Fauci, who is President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, "since the very start of this," including when "he declared America has nothing else to worry about regarding the virus" in January 2020, as per KABC News.

According to the Pennsylvania representative, Fauci stated that after criticizing then-President Donald Trump for instituting a visa restriction from China," he then said that the decision was how Trump saved lives.

Furthermore, "He blatantly lied to Congress about masks and the American people, saying they don't help, and then he said that, 'oh, no, I was lying so we could hoard PPE'. He has been wrong this entire time," remarked the Daily Mail.

"If you trust Dr. Fauci and the fact that this originated from nature or not a wet market, you have to assume that a bat traveled a thousand miles from Wuhan, traveled a thousand miles back, infected no species, and then started infecting people in the Wuhan area," added the Republican.

Giving funds to the Wuhan Institute of Virology

They had been researching coronavirus and bat-borne diseases. "Once that virus got outside, it became 20 times more dangerous than it was in its natural form. That undermines logic in my opinion," said Reschenthaler.

Both he and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., suggested the virus probably originated in a Wuhan lab and that it was "Fauci" who claimed that was a conspiracy theory when conducting gain of function research on diseases.

The disease specialist was the one who pushed the true conspiracy hypothesis, arguing that the virus came from the environment. The Republican response against Fauci is mounting, and he is now stating that he is ready to believe that COVID-19 originated in a lab instead of coming from nature.

Fauci is being reprimanded for payments made to a Wuhan research laboratory. He informed a House Appropriations subcommittee Tuesday that the National Institutes of Health had earmarked $600,000 to the Chinese institute over five years to investigate if bat coronaviruses could be transmitted to people, as per the New York Post.

