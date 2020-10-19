Shanann Watts, the murdered wife of Chris Watts, had allegedly sent a clue from the grave of hers and her daughters' murders via the Documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door that aired on Netflix.

The documentary tells the story of how Chris Watts had murdered his family--wife, Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, Bella,4, and Celeste,3, in 2018 so he could be with his mistress, Nichol Kessinger.

According to Netflix viewers, the dead Shanann Watts had alerted the police of what had happened to them, pointing to a segment of the documentary.

A video clip from the documentary is making the rounds on the internet. Fans of the Netflix documentary were pointing to it as the moment that Shanann Watts had given police a clue on what had happened to her and her daughters.

Watch the video, then move the time to 23 up to 26 seconds. Images shift from that of a fetus to a skull floating in oil. Many of the viewers believed that it was Shanann Watts' message, linking the fetus to the fact that she was pregnant at the time of her murder.

They also linked the skull floating in oil to Chris Watts's confession to suffocating to death his two daughters, Bella and Celeste, and cold-bloodedly placing their bodies inside an oil tank.

Before he did this horrible deed, he strangled his wife, Shanann, who was four months pregnant. He buried her in a shallow grave.

It has been established that publicized murders draw in the unusual claims.

Fans, who have seen the documentary, were convinced that the wife did send a message from the grave when they were filming inside the house where she was murdered.

The footage is of the convicted murderer asking his neighbor if he could watch his CCTV during the time when he was acting that he did not know what had happened to them.

As the CCTV was turned off, images of a fetus and a skull flashed on the screen. Fans think it was the wife sending a warning to the police inside the house, noted Scottish Sun.

This video clip was captioned, "Chris Watts stood next to the TV in his neighbors' home while the police watched the CCTV footage."

When the men were talking, the viewers alleged they saw what looked like a skull floating in oil on the LCD screen.

Coincidence? Watts killed his wife, who was four months pregnant, and his two girls' bodies were put inside oil tanks.

Paranormalists would say that was a message beyond the grave sent by the wife.

Facebook users alleged that it was the real thing, a message from the deceased wife from beyond, mentioned NZ Herald.

Many of those who viewed the documentary believed that it was indeed a message from Shanann Watts. Police to this day doubted the sincerity of Watts.

Revisiting the Watts family murders

During the trial, the killer admitted to choking the wife after he told her that their marriage was at an end, and she replied that he would never be able to see his daughters again.

Chris Watts also said that his daughter Bella had come into their room after he had just strangled Shanann and had asked what was wrong with mommy. He had told her then that mommy was not feeling well.

He wrapped Shanann's body in a blanket and placed her on the floor of his truck's backseat. He then also made his two daughters sit in the backseat.

Driving to the oil tanks, he then smothered them to death and slipped their bodies inside the oil tanks, cited the Mirror.

