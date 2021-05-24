In an interview on the first episode of the Fox News show, former President Donald Trump answered a teaser question that it might happen in 2024 but said no more than that, reported the Sun. It was one of the announcements that came out after the Trump organization came under scrutiny in the Democrat-led state of New York for alleged criminal activity.

In the interview with host Dan Bongino, Trump added that the right thing would be done, mentioning how his term benefited the US more, with an invigorated military and twice the best economy recorded under any presidency.

He remarked how it was affected by the pandemic but saw a resurgence in 2020. Even with most of the world in recession, his term saw one of the highest stock markets registered in a pandemic.

On another conservative talk show last Thursday, Trump was interviewed by Joe Pags. Once again, he was asked about his plans, which he answered that another presidential bid to retake the White House would depend on one factor.

That factor would be the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections, one of Trump's primary focuses. Everything will depend on what and how the Republicans will do in the election. If Trump hints at the 2024 Elections, there might be a good chance that the midterm outcome will be good in their favor.

Trump said that everyone asked him to run again in 2024, noted Newsweek, "Everybody wants me to do it, and the polls all say I have to do it. I'll make the decision before, but still most likely after, the results of the 2022 midterms election."

One more condition that is crucial is for the GOP to get more seats in the lower house. The Democrats lord over the House of Representatives, which is a significant advantage for Joe Biden.

Furthermore, there should be a few more senators in the rank of the Republicans, which is a 50/50 split in the current US Senate.

According to the conservative One America News (OAN), Trump will pour on the gas with rallies in the works. These big rallies will be in Florida, Ohio, Georgia, and North Carolina in the coming weeks, which are red states that support him.

CNN's Erin Burnett said Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, will turn to the ex-president.

The former President's statement came after his former CEO daughter-in-law Jennifer Weisselberg anticipated that her ex-father-in-law Allen Weisselberg would vote against him.

Weisselberg mentioned that Palm Beach County's top prosecutor, State Attorney Dave Aronberg, said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could not keep Trump from getting extradited to New York City.

CNN and its pundits repeated what Aronberg said about DeSantis' inability to stop extradition without mentioning sources for their statement.

