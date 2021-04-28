The former top aide of President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, filed a suit against the Biden administration. He cites the discrimination against White farmers for filing the case.

White farmers discrimination is a reality

According to a legal group headed by Stephen Miller, a former top aide to ex-president Donald Trump, filed a case that charged the Biden administration for not providing funds arguing for "socially marginalized farmers and ranchers" discriminate against white farmers, reported Newsmax.

Based on the case against the administration, the Department of Agriculture engages in racial discrimination, especially against Whites.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and others by America First Legal. President Joe Biden's America Rescue Plan includes the idea. According to AFL, Miller presents himself in the lawsuit as a private citizen instead of in his official capacity.

As quoted in the Hill, the group said, "The United States Department of Agriculture administers numerous statutes that provide government aid to 'socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers'."

In a statement announcing the lawsuit, Miller said, "America First Legal condemns prejudice in all kinds."

He also quoted Martin Luther King, Jr. with the words, "We affirm that Americans should not be judged by the color of skin, but by their character nothing else."

Miller said that MLK's vision is central to our democracy, in which all individuals are equal in the law and their Creator. As a result, the AFL is pursuing the Biden administration today to prevent discrimination against White farmers and implementing measures produced under the American Rescue Plan Act that prejudices against American farmers and ranchers based on race.

"The way to stop discrimination based on race is to stop discriminating based on race," said Chief Justice John Roberts in a 2007 decision.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) did not offer any comments to Newsmax on Tuesday evening.

Miller founded America First Legal earlier in the month with the aim of "resisting the radical left's agenda."

In the first 100 days of the Biden administration, the far left has been active as Democrats adopt racial and gender-based politics.

He stated that the conservative and traditionalist Americans have been under attack by the left, and radical progressive legal organizations were eating out the edges of conservative versus liberal or left-leaning elements.

Miller described it as a one-sided legal assault, without conservatives knowing it. Americans, especially White farmers, now feel this attack on the U.S. Constitution.

Miller said that the organization planned to file lawsuits in Texas, similar to how liberal groups were using the courts to challenge Trump's policies.

Trump praised the organization's efforts, saying that The Radical Left has been relentless in their court cases. He also urged Conservatives and supporters of America First Legal to wake up while noting his admiration for Stephen Miller and Mark Meadows for filling the vital gap.

