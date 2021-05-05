Reports about Prince Philip's cause of death is old age at the age of 99, as the royal family did not add more about the passing of Queen Elizabeth's husband.

Prince Philip cause of death mention but no more details

On April 9, the Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle, said Buckingham Palace, and no private information was published about the prince's passing, reported The Sun.

According to the Telegraph, the death certificate of the prince declared that he died of advanced age, based on the document.

Sir Huw Thomas, the royal doctor, confirmed the manner of death, saying that no disease or injury has contributed to his death.

This includes his heart condition, which required an operation just weeks before he passed away.

Sources stated that the prince is over 80-years old, and old age why he died was applied. The doctor in attendance has been taking care of Philip for a long time.

Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, his private secretary, documented the death with both the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead four days following his death.

His full name is listed on the certificate: "His Majesty the King Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, known before as Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark, and Philip Mountbatten was used to be Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark."

Husband of Queen Elizabeth is listed as his first occupation, followed by "Naval Officer."

Bakewell was mentioned as the informant. He led a small group of loyal staff members who marched behind the Duke's coffin at his funeral. By this time, Prince Philip's cause of death was known.

After the outbreak, the city council has asked that all deaths be reported by phone.

A relative is usually the one who reports a death. Still, somebody who was present at the death, an occupant of the house where the death occurred, or the one making the funeral arrangements is also permitted to do so.

The death must be reported in five days, according to the law.

Philip succumbed just weeks after being admitted to London's King Edward VII Hospital after getting unwell on February 16, said the BBC.

Last Tuesday, March 16, Buckingham Palace announced that he'd been released from the hospital and was well and comfortable.

The ailing Duke was admitted to St Bart's Hospital two weeks later to treat infection and a heart attack.

In recent years, the prince has battled with health, spending time in hospital before Christmas in 2019 following a fall.

In January 2019, he was also involved in a car crash at the Sandringham estate as his vehicle collided with another car. Heart problems, arthritis, stomach surgery, and bladder infections were among his health scares.

He underwent hip surgery in early April 2018 and healed just in time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding a month later. Prince Philip's cause of death was stated as old age,

All other details of the duke's death are only known to the royal family. The loss of the prince was felt by the country and his immediate family the most.

