Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have been together for seven decades. Both are always supportive of one another through thick and thin. The Queen has said that the Prince consort has always been there beside her, and she considers him her pillar of strength for many years. But there is more to this long-lasting relationship, that is not wine and roses, which is often ignored except by those closest to them.

The king and queen have been together for many years, but they live apart from each other. Upon his retirement in 2017, Prince Philip moved out to Wood Farm Cottage located in Norfolk right on the Sandringham estate. However, Queen Elizabeth cannot leave the Buckingham Palace as the present head of state, since this is her working residence. The royal spouses live about more than 100 miles apart, as a result of the queen's duties.

For Prince Philip, who prefers the life in Norfolk, than the busy life of London, there is no way for the queen to leave Buckingham Palace except by retirement. Her majesty has no intentions to leave the throne yet.

According to palace sources, both majesties see each other, during the week or the weekends as they see fit. Their get together is at the behest of the queen's hectic schedule. Though she does try to go around her calendar to see him when possible.

Also read: Prince Philip Health Fears: Duke Not Getting Any Better, Worrying Queen Elizabeth

Sadly, they are not spending as much time, with each other in their golden years.

Either Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are pushing into their 90s, and they might have a few good years left before the crown is passed. So, preparations are ready when they will have their final parting and goodbyes for each one. Emotion is not high on the list of the royals and it is expected for both to keep it. Unlike others, the royals need to keep it together showing no emotion in public.

One former palace staff, remarked that it will be "a stiff upper lip and bury their emotions," also they will keep their faith to pull them through a hard time for them. He also said that the King and Queen are very religious and it will be no surprise at all.

Robert Lacey, a Royal historian acting as an adviser to Netflix series "The Crown," said that the pair is used to the arrangement. As a couple, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are no stranger to getting separated regularly. They are bred to deal with it, unlike ordinary couples which make them resilient.The pair deals with a lifetime of separation that is intermittent, which is very different for non-royal couples.

Eventually, they will be together as the royal matriarch and patriarch in their final resting place in Frogmore Gardens on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Only then can they finally lie down side by side, staying together for eternity when their time comes.

For Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, whose relation is shaped by commitments to the state and the royal family, they may be apart, but their commitment is something to aspire for.

Related article: Amid Megxit Issues, Queen Elizabeth Faces Another Hurdle With Prince Philip's Health Deteriorating