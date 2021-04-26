Newt Gingrich, the former House Speaker, said last Sunday that Biden is the most anti-American president. This includes Vice President Kamala Harris, who has not even gone to the US border.

Newt Gingrich calls the current administration the worst

According to the former House speaker who called recently inaugurated president as working against American interests, vilifying the United States to the core, reported Newsmax.

On the program, "The Cats Roundtable" radio show," hosted by John Catsimatidis on WABC 770AM, Gingrich said that he could not believe Americans are getting hostility from the White House from President Joe Biden.

He discussed the conviction of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, he scoured the president, and his vice did the wrong thing in not explain to Americans how the justice system works objectively. But they came out as very partisan, and they should have been balanced in their opinions. Instead, they gaslighted an already explosive situation.

They acted like activists and were ranting about racism and interfering with the final decision indirectly. He called Biden's partisanship very unpresidential, with Harris included in pandering to the left. Called them no better than the Chinese communist propagandists who are against America.

The former Speaker of the House labeled Biden's administration "its most anti-American administration in the nation's history," and stated that what he found remarkable is that Biden and Harris are destroying the US with the chance to make a difference, said Newt Gingrich.

Harris emerges from a mixed African and Asian heritage and has been elected to some of the country's highest offices. Biden previously served as vice president underneath the nation's first Black president. Both have the experience to lead the US in the right direction, not where it's headed, but that's not the case.

The speaker added that both are against what made America a great nation, with good policies backing their administration. But they are tearing the country apart by adopting racism which is a big lie from the start. They should improve the US, not make it difficult to get along as GOP and Democrats.

Look no further than China that emphasizes racial politics that are killing minorities like the Uyghurs and the crackdown of Tibetan Buddhist culture—even oppressing Hong Kong fighting fascist Beijing.

Gingrich mentioned that both Russia and China know that President Biden is far weaker than former President Trump, the new president fell on the stairs of Air Force One. Remarking that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will be testing how far before the White House fails until it cannot get up. During Trump's time, he was a force to reckon with, but Biden is weak and feeble both mentally and physically.

He added that the Biden administration does not know what to do, from the president to its vice-president failing at every turn, like they can't grasp what's happening to America.

Newt Gingrich talked about election reform of the Democrats, making D.C. state, packing the Supreme Court, with all the bills for their power grab. He was impressed by Nancy Pelosi the most.

