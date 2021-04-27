Last Monday, the U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry denied that leaked audio revealed that he betrayed state secrets Iran. This concerned top secret information about Israeli attacks.

According to the report, Kerry betrayed the information about several attacks on Iranian targets to the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, reported NTD.

Immediate, the special envoy denied he did such a thing that will jeopardize America's Jewish allies in the Middle East. Before this, he was criticized for using a private jet.

On Twitter, he stated the charge that he compromised Israeli allies.

"This story and these accusations are utterly untrue, in my judgment. This never occurred when I was Secretary of State, and that hasn't happened since."

Kerry's response was attached to a tweet post from a Washington Post reporter, who mentioned a State Department spokesperson who claimed that Israelis had already announced the attacks.

The Post reporter also shared a Reuters story from September 2018 wherein an Israeli official said that the US ally had conducted 200 assaults in Syria against Iranian objectives.

It's unclear if Kerry's supposed leak happened before or after Israel's. He would not give any more details.

Soon after releasing the controversial leaked audio, republican Leaders pushed on Kerry to quit or be fired. Kerry's alleged error cause the GOP to demand his resignation after getting caught in the scandal.

One Republican Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.), said that what was reported by the press is disturbing that John Kerry shares state secrets with an adversarial nation like Iran about secret Israeli attacks.

This should be a warning for the government to consider that Kerry is a liability. He should be isolated from all. If they prove that he betray an ally, then resigning will be expected.

Senators Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) posted on Twitter, "If this is legitimate, Kerry is a traitor and has to resign."

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) wrote on Twitter, "This is a criminal act, and he must be investigated thoroughly immediately." "President Biden must remove John Kerry from any government or advisory role as soon as possible."

Zarif, Iran's top diplomat, argues in the secret recording that the Revolutionary Guards have more power in international policy and nuclear dossier than he does.

Zarif said that he could not tell a military commander to do something to aid diplomacy.

Ties between the government of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani and the Guards are critical because hardline paramilitary force possesses such power that it can undermine any understanding with the West if it thinks it will negatively impact its economic and political interests.

Should talks involving Iran and world powers ever advance efforts to restart a 2015 nuclear agreement that President Donald Trump abandoned three years ago, the Guard's usual skepticism about any development of reconciliation with Washington may become meaningful.

According to the foreign ministry spokesman, the audio is not seen as bogus by many, and last Monday remarked the audio was published in excerpts with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif. Still, John Kerry is facing problems for his sharing of info about the 200 reported Israeli attacks.

