According to UN Nuclear Watchdog, Iran is enriching uranium up to 60 percent. The purification process is getting done at the above-ground Natanz nuclear plant. Iran is enriching Uranium once again

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported that Iranian officials have announced that the enrichment process is getting done at Natanz on Saturday, reported Epoch Times.

All the uranium is getting enriched at a nuclear plant to reach 60 percent fissile purity, the highest level done by the Iranians.

Based on a report by a U.N. watchdog that told Reuters in a statement. "The Agency confirmed that Iran had started to produce UF6 with a 60 percent U-235 enrichment by simultaneously introducing UF6 with a 5 percent U-235 enrichment into two cascades of IR-4 centrifuges and IR-6 centrifuges at the Natanz Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant."

Part of the process is feeding uranium hexafluoride (UF6), which is forced into the centrifuges to start the purifying process.

Reuters also cited parts of an internal IAEA study to member states that elaborated on the enrichment process.

The declaration of Iran to the nuclear agency says enrichment level of the UF6 produced at PFEP was 55.3 percent U-235. The nuclear watchdog has given a sample of the UF6 for weapons-grade use analysis to verify if Iran is telling the truth independently. In time the study of the sample will be reported.

Iran's nuclear refinement of UF6 is shady, intentions of Iran enriching uranium is the suspect. It's considered an atomic threat if the weapons-grade uranium is used. If the U-235 is at 90%, this will be regarded as something else by other nations.

When Iran was able to have a U-235 purity at 20%, it violated the nuclear deal. The only percentage of the Islamic nation is allowed at 3.67%, which is not considered as pure as 20% when processed by atomic scientists.

One of the reasons why Tehran processed a purity of 60% U-235 is due to equipment damaged at the larger underground Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz. The Iranians blame Israel, and they had someone in mind which caused the nuclear accident.

On another page, President Joe Biden called the move to offer the nuclear watchdog agency a sample good start. He intends to talk to Iran to continue the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the Nuclear deal that President Trump ended in 2018 because of the vague intention of Tehran. Even before President Biden won the White House in 2021, Obama-era officials were in continuous contact with Iranian officials.

"We do not support and do not believe that Iran's declaration that it will move to 60 percent enrichment is at all beneficial," Biden said during a joint press conference with the Japanese Prime Minister.

He added that Iran is taking measures to have indirect discussions with the U.S. and its partners to continue the nuclear deal without making unnecessary agreements.

According to the U.S. State Department, the Biden administration is sticking to a similar stand of the former Trump administration not to engage until Iran's enriching Uranium is limited to remove the economic sanctions against it. The Trump administration made it hard to have nuclear grade U-235 processed, but Iran is getting bolder with Biden.

