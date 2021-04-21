Turkey declared that the US-backed Afghan Peace meeting, which is supposed to promote peace in Kabul, Afghanistan, is postponed. The cause of the stopping is an incident of violence in the capital of Afghanistan.

Afghan peace meeting is shutdown

The abrupt end of the conference came when it should have started in Istanbul, Turkey, which shows the US administration's problems to allow the US to exit the country from the battle-scarred nation. Plans to begin leaving the country that should start by May 1 and end on September 11, on schedule, reported the Epoch Times.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a TV interview that the conference would be canceled until after the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which ends in mid-May.

Less than a few hours later, after Cavusoglu's announcement, there was an attack by a suicide bomber on a convoy of Afghan security personnel. The attack wounded about five people in Kabul; the interior ministry mentioned both civilians and security personnel got injured.

The violence was the first in the capital in weeks, even though targeted killings rise and Taliban insurgents continue attacking Afghan security forces. In recent months, government bombing raids on suspected Taliban positions have increased, as have Afghan special forces raids. No one claimed that they did the unprovoked assault.

According to the Turkish official who said the conference should be underway y Saturday, the attack stopped the talks. He said that an Afghan peace meeting is possible if parties cannot agree on anything.

Even if their leadership council stays in Pakistan, Taliban insurgents won't attend the conference, but they have failed to stop the Taliban from attacking civilians and government assets.

One of the reasons the Taliban is not abiding by the agreement signed under Trump is that US forces are expected to be gone by early May.

However, President Joe Biden, who inherited the Taliban agreement from his predecessor, remarked last week that the remaining 2,500 troops would be gone by May 1. By September 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the United States that sparked the US-led invasion to find al Qaida's leader Osama bin Laden, all American and NATO troops will be gone.

Last Sunday, the Taliban sent out a statement in English on their Al Emara site, saying they will pass attending the conference.

On Sunday, the Taliban issued an English-language statement on their Al Emara site, indicating they were not ready to attend the conference. They said that a powerful propaganda campaign had been launched, pumping up hopes that the conclusion of the 10-day meeting would reach a peace deal.

According to the Taliban, they were getting pushed to accept the agreement by force and claim that Americans were causing it. They were alleging that the conference's goal is to 'complete a for-show road map before the withdrawal of foreign troops before foreign armies leave Afghanistan.

The Afghan government remarked that they expected something to happen or a cause of delay, as none got a formal invitation to Turkey and no Turkish visas for some Afghan officials.

The Washington U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the delay in the Afghan peace meeting would not end attempts to make the peace deal work.

