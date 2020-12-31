During the Obama administration, money was funneled to an Al-Qaeda affiliate through a humanitarian organization. The amount approved by the administration wherein Joe Biden was vice-president then.

The Obama years are now the subject of a Senate report that may have been censored in legacy media.

According to a report, at least $150,000 in U.S. taxpayer money was channeled clandestinely to an Islamic organization with terrorist ties. This entity is a humanitarian organization from 2014 to 2015; President Obama approved this. Intel informed that the organization is dubious base on a released senate inquiry, report The Epoch Times.

Last December 23, Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) of the Senate Finance Committee declassified a report that implicates Obama's connection to an organization that encourages terrorist activity by funding them.

Investigating the World Vision, a nonprofit humanitarian organization, and the Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA) revealed the link to the terrorist organizations.

World Vision is considered nonprofit and was first created in 1950 to assist and provide humanitarian aid to poverty-stricken nations. It covered most countries all over the world.

World Vision is a nonprofit organization founded in 1950 to provide humanitarian aid to impoverished peoples in vulnerable areas across the world.

ISRA has its head office in Sudan and part of American sanctions from 2004. Irregularities were detected by investigators who uncovered money channeled to a terrorist organization dedicated to attacking institutions in the west. An amount of $5 million to Maktab Al-Khidamat, is the precursor to the violent Al Qaeda headed by Osama Bin Ladin.

Also read: U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Discusses Peace Talks with the Talibans

The events, according to reports.

On January 21, 2014, World Vision forwarded a grant application to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The purpose is to provide humanitarian services to assist those impacted by the hostilities in Sudan. After a thorough check-up on its applications given a grant worth $723,405 to carry out the program.

The Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA) and World Vision on February 1, 2014, ISRA is supposed to render the humanitarian services in areas of the Blue Nile Region in Sudan as World Vision affiliate. Both relief organizations tied in other projects from 2013 to 2014.

In late September 2014, World Vision rocked with information that ISRA has been flagged by the U.S. government and cut itself from ISRA. The money line is cut off, and a probe into the Islamic organization's activities is sanctioned.

January 23, 2015, according to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), confirmed the World Vision probe that ISRA is sanctioned. A denial was affected when World Vision wanted to work with ISRA, noted in the letter.

Again February 19, 2015, World Vision asked authorization to transact with ISRA for $125,000 for services rendered to be paid. One reason is the American aid group can be sued and expelled from Sudan if they did not pay ISRA.

The Obama Administration's State Department's approval endorsed that OFAC gives in to the request to pay ISRA the money. An amount of $125,000 only for services was given by the office.

On May 7, 2015, $125,000 was paid from taxpayer's money. But an additional $39,758 from United States Government (USG) grant was given on August 31, 2014.

The Obama Administration and its intercession was the reason why the amount was given to the sanctioning organization.

Related article: Outcry in Afghanistan as 400 Taliban Fighters Released in Spite of Atrocious Crimes

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.