The Democrats are not happy with the Senate Filibuster. There are calls to abolish it for easy passing of bills.

Dems were happy that the $1.9 trillion COVID aid package passed the floor. But the Biden administration's hidden pieces were stopped in its tracks. By the time their priority bills get to the senate, that might not pass.

Repeal Senate Filibuster

The Filibuster allows a party to defy the majority party's bills. A mechanism that will give 41 senators against a bill to block it. Because of this, the Filibuster is not wanted by the Democrats.

Suppose the option for a minority that reverses a majority decision is removed. That allows bills to passed and bypass bipartisanship. A ruling majority can overrule a dead in lawmaking with ease, reported Time.

The agenda of election reform, gun control, and civil rights are high on democrats' Wishlist. Especially with the H.R 1, which allows DEMS to impose their will in state elections.

What happens if the Filibuster is removed by Democrats

Removing this mechanism to stop the majority from doing what it wants is dangerous. It is a safeguard to keep all voices heard on laws and bills. Removing it will make policy reform a big mistake and should be kept. Democrats are not concerned about keeping it a two-way street.

America has divided the conservatives and liberals who don't see eye-to-eye. Both are fighting to control the political future, and one wants to trash the Senate Filibuster.

Liberals don't want what the conservatives want and that is different from their goals. Conservatives don't want the left-leaning liberals to decide for everyone. If the filibuster stays, the GOP will allow what most Americans want in place. Democrats are determined to get their bills anyway they can

In 1988, the Republican Party won by one vote during elections. George W. Bush had a slim victory over Democrat John Kerry in 2004. A specific number of senators and representations allows a decision to dominate.

Republicans have defeated the Democrats in three states (Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin). Recently the DEMs have a slight majority over GOPS, which kept a second Trump term from happening.

Combine the US states and those who are DEMs or GOP with the Filibuster rule, this gives the GOP a good advantage in the electoral college, especially. Another is the rules work in their favor in the House or Senate.

If the DEMs abolish the Filibuster, the GOP will have a single influence over voting. Even if the Republicans lose votes, they will benefit to stop the one-party rule. Democrats will be shooting their own foot by abolishing the filibuster.

Removing the Filibuster will cause an unstable democracy which is not good. Like what the DEMs want to pass bills that are disastrous to the US is not safe. This change, if achieved, will change lawmaking for everyone to just one.

If leftist liberals get what they want, the Supreme Court can barely stop unlawful bills. Just pack the courts with Democrats and no senate filibuster anymore. The constitution will be a piece of paper that House Democrats can interpret any way they want.

