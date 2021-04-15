Former President Donald Trump stated the federal government is executing an awful disservice to U.S. citizens by pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine usage. He also remarked it could have been halted due to potential "political reasons." The news came after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended a halt in using the J&J COVID-19 dose.

Trump: Pause in Johnson & Johnson Vaccines 'Done for Politics'

According to Trump, with regards to the vaccine made by Pfizer, "The results of this vaccine have been extraordinary but now it's [sic] reputation will be permanently challenged. The people who have already taken the vaccine will be up in arms, and perhaps all of this was done for politics or perhaps it's the FDA's love for Pfizer," reported The Epoch Times.

Trump released the statement on Tuesday, denouncing the FDA's recommendation to halt the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. His suggestion that the move was politically motivated had no backing evidence yet. He said the novel coronavirus vaccine results have been remarkable, but now its reputation will be permanently debatable.

Six people who were recently inoculated against the coronavirus with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine developed rare and severe blood clotting. With an estimated 7 million doses administered, it is a very rare potential side effect. The halt, which could last only a few days, was advised out of an "abundance of caution," reported Newsweek.

Trump prompted the FDA and CDC to end the halt as soon as possible. He foretold that individuals who already received the Johnson & Johnson dose would be "up in arms," reported Daily News.

According to the former president, "Remember, it was the FDA working with Pfizer, who announced the vaccine approval two days after the 2020 Presidential Election. They didn't like me very much because I pushed them extremely hard."

Trump floated the idea that the FDA could have been playing favorites. He said it should not be able to do such damage for potential political reasons or because their friends at Pfizer had proposed it.

The FDA and CDC's recommendation fell short of prompting sites to halt administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. However, states swiftly began declaring they had paused appointments for it. Out of the six individuals who had cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, the rare blood clot, one was declared dead, and another is in critical condition.

Almost seven million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The broad majority experienced no or mild side effects. According to the agencies, the pause would likely last for days. They affirmed it would not affect the overall vaccination effort because there are ample supplies of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which are not covered by the pause.

According to the former commander-in-chief, the FDA has to be controlled. He added that they do things like this to make themselves seem important.

Trump did not lose an opportunity to bring up his loss in the 2020 presidential election. He also blamed the pharmaceutical companies that worked with his administration to develop a vaccine.

