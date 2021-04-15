Why Brazil's COVID-19 Deaths Terrifyingly Increase Among Babies, Children

Doctors have warned that a growing number of babies in Brazil are mysteriously dying of COVID-19.

Why does Brazil have terrifying COVID-19 deaths in children?

Despite overwhelming evidence that the coronavirus seldom kills children under the age of five, 1,300 babies have died due to it in the last year. The increased deaths are being blamed on Brazil's COVID-19 infection rate, the second-highest in the world, a significant lack of monitoring, and a president accused of failing to treat the virus seriously enough.

The greater the number of cases and, as a result, hospitalizations, the greater the number of deaths in all age ranges, including babies," Renato Kfouri, president of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics' Scientific Department of Immunizations, told the BBC. "However, if the pandemic could be contained, this situation could be avoided," he said.

It comes after a recent study found that after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, the chance of a brain blood clot was five in a million and four in a million after receiving vaccinations from Pfizer or Moderna. According to The Sun, the chance for people who had COVID-19 was almost 40 in a million.

Researchers at Oxford, the same university that developed the AstraZeneca vaccine, said the possibility of a brain blood clot in the two weeks after the COVID-19 or a shot was extremely rare. However, when comparing the two, they found that the risk after COVID-19 was "substantially and dramatically higher," which is entirely avoidable with a vaccine.

The researchers also looked at clotting levels of people who had the flu, which was zero. They also said that after COVID-19, the probability of CVST was "many-fold" higher than in the general population, perhaps up to 100 times higher.

Another severe clotting condition, portal vein thrombosis, which affects blood flow to the liver, followed a similar pattern. Regulators have not raised the alarm about the case.

Babies and children in Brazil's COVID-19 ICU

As the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil gets out of control, it is killing not only adults but also babies and children. Since the start of the outbreak, 1,300 babies under the age of one have died as a result of the virus. BBC Brazil's Nathalia Passarinho visits a children's ICU in the northeast of the country and talks with workers about caring for these critically ill children.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), according to a recent report published in The Lancet, is a recently described and severe health disorder linked to COVID-19.

Brazil was one of the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the unusually high number of infant deaths has raised serious questions, as per Hindustan Times. About 1,300 babies have died from coronavirus, despite overwhelming evidence based on data that COVID-19 rarely turns fatal for children.

The BBC covered the story of a Brazilian woman's one-year-old son, who died two months after experiencing signs of COVID-19 in May of last year. Since Lucas developed a fever, fatigue, and mildly slogged breathing, Jessika Ricarte took him to the hospital.

The oxygen level was low at 86%, but the doctor told Jessika that COVID-19 was uncommon in children and sent her off with antibiotics. According to the report, Jessika, a resident of Tamboril in Ceará, northeast Brazil, said that although some of the symptoms subsided after his 10-day antibiotic treatment, the fatigue persisted. Lucas vomited several times after lunch on June 3, causing Jessika to take him to a nearby hospital. He was admitted to a pediatric intensive care unit in Sobral, a municipality about two hours away, after testing positive for COVID-19.

