The hunt for 12 people suspected missing after a 129-foot boat capsized south of Port Fourchon on the Louisiana coast during a heavy storm Tuesday afternoon continued Wednesday morning.

A commercial boat used to support oil rigs capsized in hurricane-force winds in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, killing one crew member and leaving a dozen others missing. After the 129-foot commercial vessel, Seacor Power capsized in 90-mile-per-hour winds south of Louisiana's Port Fourchon, rescuers in Coast Guard cutters, aircraft, and volunteer civilian vessels searched for the 12 missing persons.

The remains of the deceased survivor who died in the accident have been recovered. But the Coast Guard has yet to reveal how they died.

Guardsmen said they saved two people after the ship capsized, and a fleet of volunteer rescue vessels pulled four others from the water. Captain Will Watson of the Coast Guard said that searchers were 'saturating the area,' and that several people may still be stuck on the crippled vessel.

'We're giving it all we've got,' he added, noting that they'd discovered a body on the surface of the sea. Marion Tyler, the fiancée of one of the crew members who went missing, told WLOX.com that she couldn't sleep because she was worried.

The US Coast Guard requested all assistance from boat operators in the zone on Tuesday afternoon to facilitate their rescue mission. Archie Chaisson, president of Lafourche Parish, expressed concern about the possibility of more bad weather on Wednesday but said they would deal with it when the time came.

According to Chaisson, the missing crew members' families rushed to the port from their homes nearby, searching for whatever detail they could find. The National Weather Service said strong winds from a line of thunderstorms with some hail and floods are forecasted to persist in southeastern Louisiana. A flash flood alert is in place until Thursday morning in the area due to the possibility of extreme weather overnight, Daily Mail reported.

'Please join @FirstLadyofLA and me in praying for those who remain missing after yesterday's capsizing off the coast of Grand Isle, and for those who are trying to save them,' Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards tweeted.

One dead, 12 missing

Seacor Marine, a Houston, Texas-based shipping firm, owns the vessel. Due to its extendable 250-foot legs that can meet the seafloor, the Seacor Power is a lift boat, also known as a 'jack barge.'

Energy firms also use this type of service vessel for offshore construction projects or to supply oil rigs. A representative for the ship's owner could not be reached for comment right away. Port Fourchon is a significant oil and gas industry in the United States, hosting most of Louisiana's offshore platforms and drilling rigs.

The boat capsized about 4:30 PM Tuesday, prompting a search and rescue operation involving private vessels, Coast Guard teams, and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft, based on a Coast Guard statement released late Tuesday. Coast Guard authorities said a crew from the 154-foot Coast Guard, Cutter Glenn Harris arrived within 30 minutes and saved one person from the boat.

Another person was rescued from the water by a second Coast Guard team, while four others were saved by other private boats run by Good Samaritans. The missing boaters' continuing search involves several Coast Guard vessels, private boats, and an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft. At the time, the number of people on board is uncertain, Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Jonathan Lally told The New York Post.

