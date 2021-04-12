US Slams China for Not Cooperating in COVID-19 Origin Probe, Reminds Its Shortcomings in Early Days

China lacked transparency during the early stages of COVID-19, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the US would get to the bottom of this.

Blinken claims China lacked transparency during COVID-19's origin probe

Following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's claim that Beijing did not maintain accountability during the early stages of COVID19, the US launched a new broadside against China on Sunday. He has called on a thorough inquiry into COVID-19's origins.

These comments came after a new investigation conducted jointly by the World Health Organization (WHO) and China yielded inconclusive findings of the virus's spread. It was also alleged that the western interests were ignored while the Chinese government skewed the investigation to their advantage.

According to the Republic World, Blinken mentioned that even China recognizes that they failed miserably during the early stages of the virus's outbreak. When asked whether Washington would get to the bottom of the pandemic, the state official replied, adding, "We need to get to the bottom of this." He went on to say that to keep this from happening again. We need to get to the root of the problem.

The remarks are a strong sign that the US government can counter China's reservations. Following the findings of the investigation conducted by the Chinese team and the World Health Organization (WHO), a coalition of international scientists demanded a new analysis.

According to reports, scientists have encouraged a team of biosecurity and biosafety specialists to investigate. In a statement, the US, Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, and Israel said that they support WHO's attempts to find the pandemic's origin but that the investigative evidence is incomplete.

Vladimir Putin Tests Joe Biden by Massing Troops Along Ukraine's Border, Former US Ambassador Warns

US slams China for not cooperating COVID-19 origin probe

China has been chastised by the US Secretary of State for obstructing COVID-19 probes for its advantage, as per Zeenews India. The US diplomat said we need to get to the bottom of this as soon as possible to have the greatest chance of stopping it from happening again. On Sunday (April 11), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken launched a sharp attack on China for lack of clarity during the "early days" of the coronavirus pandemic, calling for a more comprehensive investigation of COVID-19's origins.

Blinken's statements come after a report released last month by the World Health Organization, and China could not conclusively determine how or why the virus started to spread and did nothing to allay Western fears that the Chinese Communist Party rigged the investigation to benefit itself.

China Admits Its COVID-19 Vaccines Are Only 50 Percent Effective Against the Virus

Bipartisan bill calls for Biden to declassify intel in China

According to a newly introduced bipartisan bill aimed at tackling the Chinese Communist Party's increasing economic challenge and national security threat. The Biden administration must declassify a slew of intelligence relating to COVID-19's origins, including some signs of a Chinese cover-up or ties to a Wuhan lab, Washington Examiner reported.

Johns Hopkins University revealed that the Chinese government sought to thwart an unbiased investigation into the source of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 2.93 million people globally, according to officials from the Trump and Biden administrations. Both administrations questioned the findings of a joint WHO-China origins report published in March.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee's Democratic Chairman Bob Menendez and ranking GOP member Jim Risch introduced the bipartisan Strategic Competition Act last week. They were calling on the executive branch to provide several reports on Chinese misconduct, global influence operations, and malign activities, including a detailed analysis of the novel coronavirus source.

Health Official Admits Having No Idea AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Causes Blood Clots

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.