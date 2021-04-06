There are 5 easy steps where Google Home speaker can help you sleep like a baby even if you had a cup of coffee.

Google Home Speaker Helps You Sleep Like A Baby

If you've had one too many cups of coffee or can't manage to calm your mind, your Google Home speaker can make you sleep like a newborn. The gadget is useful for planning your day, but it can also be used to relax.

According to a published article in CNET, you can start with "Hey, Google, I can't sleep," if you're having trouble sleeping. It will respond with a variety of choices to help you fall asleep, including nature noises, deep breathing, counting sheep, ambient music, or sleepy playlists. Unfortunately, there is no treatment for nightmares.

Here are some things you can say to your Google Home to help you sleep better:

1. Ask Google Home Speaker To Play Relaxing Music

If you have an account on YouTube Music, Google Play Music, Spotify, Pandora, or Deezer, Google can find a playlist of ambient music for you (if not, all these services all have free options). If you like the playlist, save it in your music app. When you set up your mic, or at any time later using the Google Home app, you can connect your social media accounts.

2. Play a Podcast

One of the easiest ways to fall asleep is to listen to a podcast. Granted, if you simply ask Google to play a podcast, it can choose a couple at random, any of which may or may not be of interest to you. You may, however, specify what you want to say. It's just exciting enough to keep your mind from wandering, and it's just long enough to bore you. The Google Home and the Google Podcasts program performed best.

You cannot set a sleep timer with your voice yet, but you can do so by tapping the moon icon after starting an episode. You have the option of stopping the podcast after 5 minutes, 105 minutes, or the end of the episode. Bedtime Stories for Nobody, the Dream Meditation Podcast, One-Third of Life, Tracks to Relax, and Sleep Whispers are only a few of the podcasts included in the app to help you sleep.

3. Relaxing Nature Sounds

You can repeat the request as required before you find a sound you want. Rain, a babbling brook, crickets, and chirping birds were among the noises you may want to hear. If you don't want to take a toilet break, don't let the water sounds wake you up at night! Nature sounds playlist from your linked music apps can also be played by the Google Home.

4. Bedtime Story

If your child is having trouble sleeping, consider using Google Home's bedtime story feature. The stories are aimed at children, but they could be used as background noise for children of any generation. Make sure you have Google Play Books and Storynory enabled because Google selects short stories from those applications. You will select between 3- to 10-minute fairy tales, quirky dramas, and shorts based on famous TV characters such as Dora the Explorer.

5. Google Can Sing A Lullaby

Asking Google to sing or perform a lullaby is another way to help kids get ready for bed. Classics such as Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star, a German Cradle Song, and Rock-a-bye Baby with a reworked (less violent) ending are among the songs included.

