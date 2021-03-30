Nike sued Mschf for its "Satan Shoes," which were produced in partnership with rapper Lil Nas X.

Nike sued Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoe' maker

Mschf was accused of copyright infringement by Nike after it claimed to draw inspiration from the Air Max 97 shoe for its Satan Shoes, which feature red ink and a human blood drop in the midsole. About the release of his album "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Mschf collaborated with Lil Nas X on the sneaker.

Mschf's "unauthorized" Nike-inspired shoe, according to the company, misled buyers into believing Nike made it. Nike claimed Mschf's use of Nike's trademark "Swoosh" often allegedly deceived and misleading customers, according to Business Insider.

Customers have called for a boycott of Nike because of Mschf's shoe, said Nike. Following the release of the Satan Shoes, NBA player Nick Young tweeted that he was arguing whether to wear Nike.

Nike sued a firm manufacturing a version of a line of Nike shoes with customized' satanic-themed detailing' in federal court on Monday, claiming trademark infringement. According to the Portland Business Journal, the redesigned Nike Air Max 97s are an unofficial collaboration with Lil Nas X as part of the unveiling of a devil-themed music video for the musician's latest album.

Death of Michael Jordan's Dad: Who is the Real Killer?

Lil Nas X's 'blood shoes' release condemned by many

MSCHF Product Studio Inc., based in Brooklyn, New York, launched 666 pairs of shoes on Monday, which sold out quickly: In the Bible, the number is referred to as the "mark of the beast."

The shoes are $1,018 each and feature a pentagram pendant as well as a reference to Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan's fall from grace. They still have a drop in human blood in the sole, which MSCHF co-founder Daniel Greenberg said was given by himself and some co-workers, as per the industry publication Complex.

The shoes were "done without Nike's consent or permission, and Nike is in no way associated with this initiative," according to the complaint brought in federal court in the Eastern District of New York. The case mentions Nike's social media criticism as a result of the shoes, including one tweet that said, "Won't buy Nike again."

Czech Republic's Richest Man Dies in Tragic Helicopter Crash in Alaska

Nike also asked federal judge to order the shoes to be destroyed and that all income gained by MSCHF from the sales be awarded to the sports company. The sportswear company also seeks punitive losses.

The shoes were all over the news over the weekend, leading up to their release on Monday. According to NBC News, MSCHF previously launched a pair of updated Nike Air Max 97s known as the 'Jesus Shoes,' which featured what was advertised as holy water taken from the Jordan River in the sole.

The Satan Shoes' release coincides with the launch of Lil Nas X's new single, 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name),' and its accompanying music video. Lil Nas X is seduced out of what seems to be the Garden of Eden, falls into hell, and performs a lap dance for the devil in the video. After its release on Friday, the video had been viewed over 29 million times as of Sunday.

Texas Roadhouse CEO Decides To End His Life Due to 'Unbearable' COVID-19

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.