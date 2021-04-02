After his interview with daughter-in-law Lara was taken down by Facebook on Tuesday, Donald Trump cautioned on Thursday night that the U.S. was becoming a "Communist country" with strict censorship laws. In an interview with cable channel Real America's Voice, the former president slammed Facebook for removing his interview. On Tuesday, Lara Trump interviewed him for her podcast.

Donald Trump says America has become a "Communist" country

"We are reaching out to let you know that we deleted material from Lara Trump's Facebook page that featured President Trump speaking." Lara received an email after she shared a video clip of their interview on Facebook.

"Further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be deleted, resulting in additional restrictions on the accounts," according to the statement. Meanwhile, the former president said it was surprising. He added that nobody thought about what is happening in the country, even its total censorship, Daily Mail reported.

Facebook is not behaving fairly, as per Donald Trump. He said that while information damaging to Joe Biden, such as the interview with his daughter-in-law, was excluded, content favorable to him, such as the interview with his businessman son Hunter, was not.

Since January, most social media sites had blocked the former president when they decided that his risk of provoking more violence after the January 6 Capitol insurgency was too high. He said that Twitter was 'very dull' without him and commented about a potential Twitter boycott by his followers.

Trump has long considered launching his own social media platform. Since leaving the White House, the former president has been consulting on launching his own social media site. He did, though, come to the conclusion that is delivering his press statements, which he regularly does, was a more elegant means of engaging than Twitter and that he was pleased with it.

Lara: 'Big tech is out to erase' former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump claimed that "Big Tech" wants to "erase" him, says daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Thursday, NY Post reported. According to Lara Trump, her father-in-law is "very upset" about the initiative. Lara Trump spoke out one day after it was announced that Facebook and Instagram had deleted videos of her interviewing the former president, referencing the 45th president's previous ban.

Lara claimed that big tech wants Donald Trump to be forgotten. During an interview on Fox News, Lara Trump said, "They want you to forget he ever existed. They don't want you to see him. They don't want you to be in touch with him."

Trump said that the crackdown is typical of communist nations and that the blackout should concern all Americans, including those who despise the former president. Following the U.S. Capitol protests on January 6, multiple social media sites deleted the former president's accounts.

