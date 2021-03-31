Americans want the government to buy-US made goods. This is the result of a poll conducted last year.

Buying U.S. goods means more money for Americans. Many are willing to pay extra to ensure their money goes nowhere else.

US-Made Goods are better for the economy

According to a recent poll, 63 percent of Americans want the government to buy goods made in the United States. Even if they cost more, this was the conclusion of a poll last year, reported The Epoch Times.

The Reuters-Ipsos poll that was released on Tuesday claimed this result. It revealed that 69% of Americans believe that a product made in America is somewhat valuable. Only 37% would be less than willing to pay more out of pockets for it.

About 26% said they would pay only 5% more of the cost. However, twenty-one percent are willing to pay ten percent extra. A consensus is that Americans will pay a bit more for their own.

The results are in agreement with those of a related survey done last year. It found that 70% of respondents thought products made in the United States were kind of very essential. The remaining 38% would not be inclined to pay more for goods made in the United States.

In last year's survey, the same percent of the participants said they'll be willing to pay a 5% to 10% premium for U.S.-made goods. It is applicable for American-made products this year.

Joe Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Comes in Two Parts

The poll that has a margin error of 3.5 percentage points is a year after the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical equipment shortages exposed the drawbacks of the United States' dependence on global supply chains.

Former President Donald Trump campaigned for aggressive policies to return critical distribution networks to return manufacturing jobs to the United States and reduce the nation's reliance on imported products. He signed an executive order last year to boost domestic manufacturing of critical outcomes.

President Joe Biden has also taken measures under the "Made in America" flag. He allegedly capitalized on Trump's signing an executive order for boosting sales of goods made in the United States. Primarily by improving the proposed budget and giving the government a more significant role in helping American businesses.

Biden also signed an executive order addressing America's critical supply chains. It calls on government agencies to undertake 100-day evaluations of distribution networks. It is covering risk and vulnerability identification that might impact the U.S. at a later date.

Included in the order was coverage of security, public health, and biological preparedness. That also noted information communications technology, oil, transportation, and food production as critical parts. They will undergo sectoral reviews within a year, said the order.

The move further aims to strengthen U.S. supply chains for vital products it needs. Items like advanced batteries, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, and semiconductors boost manufacturing jobs.

Alleged data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics cites that manufacturing jobs in the United States totals to 12.2 million workers, lower than from 17 million in 2000. A drive for US-made goods will positively impact what President Trump did with his executive order.

