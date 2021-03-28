Will, there be another fourth stimulus check coming soon? Who will pay the tab after Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan?

The $1400 payouts are out, but someone has got to be charged for stimulus money. How will the administration charge the already burdened taxpayers?

Fourth stimulus check coming?

As the federal government continues to distribute the $1,400 provided in President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, many Americans wonder whether there will be an extra round of stimulus checks. About 64 members of the House of Congress already asked for annual direct payments to be made until the pandemic is over, reported Newsweek.

In a request to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last January, two months before the new stimulus package was made into law, there were 53 House Democrats who wanted periodic stimulus money. They argued that more checks are needed.

Distributing direct cash aid to recipients is more critical than ever. Fortunately, extra unprecedented action during this era is needed. The Democrats want to give out more money at someone's expense.

The petition, headed by Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, advised Democratic leaders to continue the checks with equal payments to adults and dependents. They should give it to those who need it most and will use it.

They prioritize older, disable, and elderly dependents, including those over the age of 16 as dependents. This means that some will pay higher taxes to subsidize the socialist progressives.

Democrats who signed it came mainly from DEM-controlled states. They are representatives: Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, David Cicilline, Jimmy Gomez, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Ted Lieu, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who all agreed with the fourth stimulus check and more.

Joe Biden's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill Disguises Socialism

The rest are Mark Pocan, Ayanna Pressley, Jamie Raskin, Rashida Tlaib, Bonnie Watson Coleman, who want to push a social agenda. They, like the rest of the DEMs, wish to push bills with ease.

They said that direct payments would support those needing it. The pandemic has slaughtered livelihoods and businesses. Federal aid will make sure people have money in these times. More than one more round of checks is needed.

They added that one-time payments are not enough for everyone. With the $1 Trillion COVID Relief of Biden passed, another is in the works that will tax more, costing multi-trillion dollars.

Ideally, all these bills are bipartisan, but they aren't. Democrats went ahead without Republican input in these bills. Biden and the DEMs might abolish the Filibuster to pass bills that over-tax Americans.

Eleven Senate Democrats entered the battle for recurrent federal funds earlier this month. Senators encouraged Biden to deliver the measure in a follow-up aid package.

It is a continuation of $1,400 direct payments in a separate letter to the President. This gives more persuasion power to egg on the White House to approve it.

Biden has so far shown no support for regular checks. His COVID bill worth $ 1 Trillion is huge and met resistance. A fourth stimulus check will meet resistance with the Republicans.

One complaint with the last bill passed is a democrat payout. Less than 9% was for COVID items, with the rest for DEMS to spend in the failing states.





