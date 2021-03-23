Joe Biden avoids the live debate; Russia said that ducking it is regrettable. The US president could have made it better after a tough-guy stance. Putin challenges the American President to a debate after called a Killer. Biden tried to be glib over the dare to debate. But many think he would not do well against the Russian strongman.

Biden avoids live debate

The White House's refusal to confirm the debate asked by Putin is a lost chance. The President lost a chance to prove his 'killer' remark is backed up. Not answering Vladimir Putin's dare was a lost chance to mend things, reported the Epoch Times.

When Biden issued the 'killer' remark on a talk show that went south, the Russian issued a counter statement that it takes one to know one. It was an instant invitation without any delays, but Biden made a no show.

The Russians expressed misgiving that Joe Biden rejected Vladimir Putin. A schedule for a live debate on March 19 or 22 would have solved problems.

Russia wanted to end the word war and let the American leader settle the problems. According to Jen Psaki, her boss did not regret anything he said.

Topics they should have covered were bilateral relations and strategic stability. Before this, Putin did not congratulate Biden's electoral victory immediately. He was accused of favoring Trump in the 2020 Presidential elections.

Putin was offended by Biden's tough-guy stance on the 'killer' remark offended him. He immediately wanted the live debate to prove the American was wrong. Biden has a habit of getting too personal in his remarks, this time; he made a bad call. Biden avoiding the live debate is serious for US standing.

The Russian president said they should talk further but in a live debate. Biden has been absent in solo press briefs. He rarely took the question, but the White House makes a big remark over the few times he answered questions.



"Walk the walk, talk the talk." Putin told Russian TV that he was dead serious debating Biden. But, Psaki said that the president was not taking dare.

He wanted to debate Biden soon to settle everything on the 19th or 22nd of March any time after. He made accommodations later to adjust to Biden's busy schedule. Americans felt let down that Biden backed off.

Press secretary Jen Psaki answered a day later after the challenge. On March 18, she said that Biden has a Georgia engagement to attend to. He was too busy to answer the invitation for the online debate.

Karine Jean-Pierre, deputy press secretary, cemented Biden's answer that he would meet Putin when ready. But, others like his critics doubt he would do that.

Biden told reports before going to Georgia on March 19 that he'll talk to Putin. The Russian Foreign Ministry added on Monday that the US should blame itself. The president of the US should have chosen his words right but spoke wrongly. The White House was asked for a comment by outlets but no answer was given to the current fiasco by Biden.

Russian ambassador to America, Anatoly Antonov, went back home to discuss diplomacy with Russian leaders. Biden avoids the live debate making Putin look more powerful, which reflects badly.

